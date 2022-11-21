ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHDUX_0jJBCXGD00

Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week 02:19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens.

He recalled not wearing shoes when he went outside to explore and create artwork on trees by painting with a mixture of charcoal and water.

When Corum was very young, that was the only playing some thought he would do.

"I was in the hospital a lot growing up because of a heart condition," Corum said in an interview with The Associated Press. "Doctors said I probably wouldn't be able to play sports."

Clearly, they were wrong.

Corum has become a star running back for No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP).

Michigan running back Blake Corum carries a tray containing a turkey, vegetables and other items during a giveaway event outside a school in Ypsilanti, Mich., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Corum took part in the charitable effort a day after hurting his knee and less than a week before his third-ranked Wolverines play No. 2 Ohio State. Mike Householder / AP

He may prove to be the most pivotal player in The Game against No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) on the road Saturday with a spot in the Big Ten championship game and likely the College Football Playoff at stake.

His numbers stack up well with players at his position who have won the Heisman Trophy this century.

Corum might have a shot to win the award if he can put together a spectacular performance in a win against the Buckeyes as former Michigan stars Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson did before being named college football's most outstanding player.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound shifty and powerful running back has run for 1,457 yards and scored 19 touchdowns, statistically putting him in comparable company with Heisman Trophy-winning running backs Derrick Henry, Mark Ingram and Reggie Bush.

Off the field, Corum seems even more special.

A day after hurting his left knee in a win over Illinois, he used funds from name, image and likeness deals to donate 300 turkeys, green beans, apple sauce, milk, a winter hat and hand sanitizer to families in Superior Township and Ypsilanti, Michigan.

"The impressive part is, he's not just out here as a volunteer doing the work, he's writing the check," said Bilal Saeed, who assists Corum on community service initiatives and NIL deals.

Corum, who also donated hundreds of turkeys last year, had to be convinced that publicly sharing what he does in the community served a greater good than worrying some people may think he's trying to get credit for his charitable efforts.

"I've been blessed my whole life so I just want to bless others and see them smile," Corum said Sunday after noticeably limping while handing out frozen turkeys and more during his second annual giving event. "This is what I live for. I'll be doing this until the day I die."

Corum said he gives away half of what he makes with NIL agreements, including giving Wolverine boots, gear and money from a deal to Michigan's offensive linemen.

"He's amazing in all ways," coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. "Larger-than-life personality. Larger-than-life empathy."

Corum was raised in Marshall, Virginia, about 50 miles west of Washington, D.C., by parents who spent 4 hours a day driving him to and from St. Vincent in Laurel, Maryland, early in his high school career.

As an undersized running back aiming for even more exposure to major colleges, he spent his final two years of high school boarding at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

"He's a combination of Walter Payton and Barry Sanders," said Michigan associate head coach Frances "Biff" Poggi, Corum's last high school coach and the next coach for the Charlotte 49ers of Conference USA. "He runs with the same strength as Payton and is as elusive as Sanders with a jump cut that's as good as anybody's I've ever seen."

Corum's parents own a landscaping business and after putting him to work as a young kid, they saw signs early on that he was a giver.

"Blake always wanted to put some of his money that he earned in the church offering," his father, James Corum, said in a telephone interview Monday. "Everything he does on and off the field, it just makes me proud to have him as my son."

Just as doctors had doubts about his ability to overcome a heart condition to play sports, Corum still hears from naysayers suggesting he's too small to excel in football.

They've been proven wrong, too.

"People used to always say — and some say it to this day — that I was too small and too short," Corum told the AP. "It's just fuel to the fire."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Detroit

Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Here's what you need to know

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is just days away, and the City of Detroit announced street closures, bus reroutes, and parking information as thousands of people will be in Detroit for America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot, and the Detroit Lions game on Nov. 24. Road ClosuresNov. 23Here are the road closures that will be in place on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Woodward between West Grand Boulevard and Warren to close at 9 a.m. Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon. Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m. Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Savage X Fenty announces location for Detroit store

(CBS DETROIT) - Savage X Fenty announced the location for its Detroit store, which will open in 2023.The store will be at Bedrock's 1442 Woodward Ave, which is located near the Lululemon and Warby Parker stores.In May 2022, the brand announced the plan to open six new locations, including a store in Detroit. In addition to Detroit, there are also plans to open stores in Chicago, Long Island, New York, Atlanta, St. Louis and Newark."We want to make people look good and feel good," said Rihanna about her brand. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it." Savage X Fenty makes lingerie, loungewear, men's underwear and sleepwear and sportswear, with sizes ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit native plays stuntwoman in new Black Panther film

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A local Michigander is making moves in the entertainment industry. What a year it's been for Ivy Haralson. "I remember the first day seeing Angela Basset and just being like….in shock."Haralson is one of the Dora Milaje characters in the new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film. The women are seen as protectors of the kingdom.Originally from Detroit, Haralson grew up in Belleville playing several sports. Eventually, she took up theatre at Wayne State University. There, she learned she could combine her athletic skill set with theatre. "They introduced me to stage combat, which I didn't know was a thing,"...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

High schoolers volunteer to provide gifts to foster kids

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit high school group is spending their holiday season giving back to foster care children."Around the holidays, it just really helps to spread the positivity," says Detroit Catholic Central senior Michael Ehresman.Ehresman is just one of the multiple Catholic Central students in GDK, short for goodness, discipline and knowledge. It's a group of students grades 9-12 who volunteer their time to community groups and non-profits like Big Family of Michigan. This particular non-profit provides essentials for foster care children waiting to be adopted and in this case, may not otherwise receive Christmas presents."We like to help...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

University of Michigan law school says it won't participate in US News rankings

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan says its law school will not be participating in U.S. News & World Report ranking.According to a letter, Dean Mark West says recent changes in the ranking process "reflect a lack of understanding about how law schools operate," in addition to lack of transparency in U.S. News' methodology and content.For example, West says the rankings rely heavily on administrators and faculty members to give their opinions about their perception of the reputation of every other law school, which he argues should not guide decision making for potential students."This situation presents,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Despite inflation, Salvation Army is hopeful for donations

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Rising inflation could cause tighter budgets for some families as holiday shopping officially kicks off, and some may wonder how generous they can be. The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is underway in Metro Detroit. This is Pam Callan's fifth year serving as a volunteer and sharing her Christmas spirit during bell ringing for the campaign. "People are struggling even more this year, even as opposed to when the pandemic was going on. It's hitting everyone, big families, small families, and people need to know that just $1, just a handful of change,...
DETROIT, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan man charged with threatening congressman, FBI head

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man used the phone and internet to make violent threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI, authorities said Tuesday.Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed.Walter's parents told investigators that their son has a history of mental illness and wasn't getting treatment, FBI agent Sean Thomas said in an affidavit filed to support the charge.Walter is accused of leaving a Nov. 3 phone message for U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat, saying he was going to die.On Nov. 19, Walter posted comments on Facebook next to a video of FBI Director Christopher Wray, threatening to kill him, Thomas said.Walter had a gun in his hand when local police visited his home on Nov. 8, the FBI said."Although no direct threats were made towards law enforcement, Walter did claim that he would defend himself against the U.S. government," Thomas said.Walter went on a rant about kids being assaulted and a lawsuit involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the agent said.Walter will remain in custody at least until a hearing on Dec. 1. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Detroit

Two elderly residents rescued after electric wheelchair sparks blaze at Ann Arbor complex

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two elderly residents were rescued from a burning apartment in Ann Arbor after an electric wheelchair sparked a blaze.The City of Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD) said crews responded to the overnight fire call at 12:18 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Main Street. Engine 1-6 rescued the residents from the apartment, which AAFD said had smoke banked down to the floor. Both residents were transported by HVA to the University of Michigan Hospital for smoke inhalation and extremely elevated carbon monoxide levels.   In a Facebook post, the fire department said two fire sprinklers were activated, which limited the spread of the blaze. However, smoke and water impacted multiple units, which caused a partial evacuation of the facility. As the incident was contained, patients from affected rooms were able to be moved to other parts of the facility. The department said the fire was caused by a thermal-runaway reaction of a lithium-ion battery from an electric wheelchair. AAFD said they were prepared for such an incident and the remaining battery cells were packaged in a material called CellBlock to prevent further reaction.Damage is estimated to be more than $200,000. 
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Fadi Zeinah sentenced in slayings of South Lyon father, teen son

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.Fadi Zeineh, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews, who told Zeineh he had caused irreparable pain and that his actions had hardened her heart, the Livingston Daily reported."The best word for today is agony. The whole situation is a senseless waste," Matthews said.Zeineh pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2020 killings of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father, Keith...
SOUTH LYON, MI
CBS Detroit

Ford unveils float for America's Thanksgiving Parade

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company unveiled its float for upcoming America's Thanksgiving Parade. The float, called "Powering the Community," was designed and built by The Parade Company artists."We worked with Ford on the design and our amazing artisans brought it to life to capture Ford's powerful community impact and innovation – from Michigan Central to the F-150 Lightning," Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said in a statement. "It is a thrill and honor to unveil this new float with Ford today."According to Ford, the float is more than 100 feet long. It features a replica of Michigan Central Station and the area around it that is being renovated. The float also features a replica Ford F-150 Lightning Model, the automaker's fully electric truck.The middle of the float is meant to show how the automaker is investing in local communities with new technology and skill programs.The 96th Annual America's Thanksgiving Parade starts at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Nonprofit partners with Avenue of Fashion on Black Friday

(CBS DETROIT) -  A Detroit nonprofit is encouraging shopping Black on Black Friday.Black Leaders Detroit provides financial support for diverse social and community projects led by Detroiters. On this Black Friday, the nonprofit is teaming up with businesses along Detroit's Avenue of Fashion shopping district to show shoppers what the strip has to offer."We have a wide range of people that that support the work that we do from various backgrounds," says Dwan Dandridge, co-founder and CEO of Black Leaders Detroit.Dandridge says hundreds of gift certificates were available to shoppers to incentivize those interested in shopping locally and shopping Black. He wants store owners to know there are groups out there supporting them. He hopes patrons will learn to know that, and take the time to support these businesses."We feel like we're really uniting people from different backgrounds to solve a problem that has historically plagued not just the black community, but us as a society," Dandridge said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Neighbors frustrated following shooting outside Henry Ford High School

(CBS DETROIT) - What began as a normal day for students leaving school at Henry Ford High School ended, as neighbors describe, in complete chaos. As most neighbors prepare for the holiday weekend, some, like Debra Harden, are still in awe of what happened."I was in the basement and heard all this shooting. When I went outside, that's when I seen all the chaos," Harden says.On Tuesday, Henry Ford High School closed its doors one day after police say two teens were both shot shortly after students were dismissed."It's the worst thing, especially before a holiday and everybody getting ready and...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Icelandair to offer direct flights from Detroit Metro in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Icelandair announced Thursday that it will soon be offering seasonal flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Reykjavík, Iceland. The flights will begin May 18, 2023, with four weekly non-stop flights through Oct. 30, 2023. Flight 872, a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX, will depart to Iceland at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Return flight 873 will depart Iceland bound for Detroit at 5 p.m. on the same days and arrive at 6:25 p.m."Thanks to Icelandair, the beauty of Iceland is now a short flight away from Detroit," said Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority....
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Therapy dogs ease holiday travel burden at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Packing your luggage, heading through TSA, and making the trek to your gate can create travel woes. Earlier this year, the Detroit Metro Airport began its "Therapy Dog Program." With the program, certified therapy dogs and their handlers can walk through the airport, providing much-needed relief. In partnership with Fur Angels volunteers set aside a few hours each week. According to airport officials, the dogs range in size from 10 pounds to 150 pounds.Kevin, a toy fox terrier, is still able to slow people down from the hustle and bustle of the airport. "Certified therapy dogs is...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg passes away at 48 years old

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg, of Berkley, died Sunday morning. The 44th District Court made the announcement on Facebook Sunday afternoon."Earlier this morning the 44th District Court lost our great leader and friend, Judge Jamie Wittenberg. He was a gift to us all and there are so many words to say and man to honor and a life to celebrate. There will be time for that. But for now, we are in mourning as a community and our focus is on his loving wife Staci, his wonderful daughters and the entire Wittenberg family, who we envelop...
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Father, son found dead in Detroit after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

(CBS DETROIT) - A father and son were found dead in Detroit on Monday after suffering from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his early 20s and his one-year-old son were found in a running vehicle inside a garage at a home on Mercier and Martin Street on the city's southwest side. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son was taken to a local hospital and later died. The official causes of death are unknown and pending autopsies. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy