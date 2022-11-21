Read full article on original website
MakerDAO to Remove Alameda-linked renBTC from DAI Reserves
MakerDAO, an issuer of a multi-collateralized stablecoin DAI, will remove the tokenized version of bitcoin issuer by Ren Protocol, renBTC, from its reserves of collateral assets. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to the vote page, 100% of...
Crypto Trading App Lemon Cash Lays Off 38% of its Workforce
Argentina-based crypto trading app Lemon Cash has just announced it has laid off around 38% of its staff, or about 100 employees, amid the difficult situation in the industry, CoinDesk has reported. According to the publication, the company's CEO, Marcelo Cavazzoli, has said the optimization has affected the offices in...
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Seeks $100M at $1.5B Valuation: Report
Matrixport, a cryptocurrency lender owned by Bitmain Co-Founder, Jihan Wu, is seeking $100 million at $1.5 billion valuation despite the turmoil on the crypto market, Bloomberg has learned, citing sources close to the talks. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto...
Institutional Investors Have Increased Investments in Digital Currencies this Year
According to a survey conducted by the Institutional Investor Custom Research Lab commissioned by Coinbase, despite the crypto market downturn this year, institutional investment in digital currencies continues to grow. The survey involved 140 representatives of US-based financial firms and funds. Of these, 62% of respondents who already own cryptocurrencies...
CoinList Halts Withdrawals, Cites Custody Partner Issues
Cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform CoinList can't fully resume withdrawals for its clients for a week now, citing maintenance at custody partner. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company wrote in a tweet that the update on the custody partner's...
IMF Urges African Countries to Tighten Crypto Regulation
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently called on African governments to implement measures aimed at tightening regulation of the digital asset sector in order to provide better protection for consumers. The organization's economists have justified their request by alluding to the collapse of FTX and the subsequent fall in...
Singapore's Police Probes Hodlnaut for Potential 'Cheating and Fraud'
Singapore's police has initiated an investigation against cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut and its directors for potential cheating and fraud offenses, Bloomberg has learned. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The police said in a statement that the probe is...
Bybit to Launch $100 Million Fund to Support Institutional Clients
Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has just announced the creation of a $100 million fund aimed at supporting institutional clients "during a difficult time for the industry." The initiative is reportedly aimed at market makers and specialized account managers who use the platform. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short...
Binance Allocates $1B to its Web3 Recovery Fund
Crypto exchange Binance has just launched the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), which is aimed at "recovering the Web3 industry." As reported by the platform, it has contributed $1 billion on its behalf and has announced it intends to increase this amount to $2 billion. According to the press release shared...
Infura to Collect IP and Ethereum Addresses of MetaMask Users
Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura owned by ConsenSys will now collect users' IP and Ethereum addresses when they send transactions using MetaMask. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to ConsenSys' updated privacy policy, if users run their own Ethereum...
Shanghai to Give Away Digital Yuans
The authorities of Shanghai intend to distribute the national digital currency (e-CNY) among 7 million residents through a lottery of red envelopes worth 108 yuan (about $15) each, according to Cryptonews. According to local media, citizens could express their wish to participate in the lottery until November 21, whereas the...
