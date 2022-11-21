Read full article on original website
4kids.com
Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in San Diego with Kids
Create lasting memories by bringing your kids to festive events and holiday lights extravaganza in San Diego and feel the spirit of Christmas!. The Christmas season is here to bring families together, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with some twinkling lights? As the holiday cheers take over San Diego, you’ll see the excitement of your kids and the smile on their faces as they engage in some festive events and express all the joy of the season. So, grab your kids, hop in the car, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and drive out to visit some of the best Christmas lights in San Diego!
cohaitungchi.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
a-z-animals.com
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Skating Through the Holidays: Here's Where to Ice Skate in San Diego This Season
There's nothing more San Diego than ice skating under palm trees with stops for hot chocolate during the holidays. Ice skating rinks have opened around town to bring this festive touch to the holidays. And, if you're looking for a place to enjoy the activity, this roundup will point you in the right direction.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition
We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
scvnews.com
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday
SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
kusi.com
Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
NBC San Diego
From December Nights to the Parade of Lights, These Quintessential San Diego Events Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
San Diego doesn't usually get a White Christmas or a cozy Hanukkah like our friends in the northeast, but that doesn't mean the holidays any less merry on this side of the country. From holiday light shows to winter wonderlands, San Diego has a plethora of wintry events to get us in the spirit. Use this holiday events guide to find a celebration to fill you with cheer:
Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in downtown San Diego. The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.
localemagazine.com
From Morning to Night, Here’s How to Spend a Day at Seaport Village in San Diego
With Cozy Cafes and Quaint Boutiques, This Seaside Village Is a One-Stop Shop!. When it comes to San Diego sightseeing, Seaport Village is usually at the top of the list. This nostalgic enclave of The Embarcadero has it all—quirky boutiques, delicious dining options and next-level views of the San Diego Harbor and Bay Bridge. There are so many nooks to explore in this village by the sea that you might wonder where to start. Luckily, we found the formula for a perfect day at Seaport Village, including everything from shopping to wine tasting.
6 Kayakers in La Jolla Among Multiple Thanksgiving Day Rescues by San Diego Lifeguards
Lifeguards on Thursday helped six kayakers who had difficulty getting back to shore due to high coastal winds in La Jolla, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said. Around noon, offshore winds became a challenge for the kayakers, said the SDFD’s Jose Ysea. The six kayakers did not suffer injuries, he added.
News 8 KFMB
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
Are you owed money from San Diego County?
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Friday announced, once again, that the deadline is approaching for for San Diegans to file a claim for $1,056,186 in potential refunds.
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Where to take cooking oil used in your Thanksgiving meal
San Diego County offers free drop-off locations for things like cooking oil.
14-Year-Old Boy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Date Street at 3:34 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was riding his BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Granada and Date. He was struck by a 2019 Subaru Ascent that was heading east in the 2800 block of Date Street.
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
