JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 7,500 holiday wreaths are still needed to place on veterans’ graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is working with the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Corn Island Chapter to raise money to place wreaths on more than 11,000 graves. About 3,500 had been sponsored as of Thanksgiving Day, according to a release.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO