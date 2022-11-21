Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law

Read full article on original website
American Rescue Plan funds body-cam grants for Indiana police
(The Center Square) — Indiana law enforcement agencies can obtain matching grants of $800 per officer through the state’s Department of Homeland Security to provide body cameras for their personnel. The Indiana Local Body Camera Grant, now in its second year, is funded by federal tax dollars through...
Appeals court affirms murder convictions in shooting of two Calumet Township teens
The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder convictions of a Gary man who perpetuated the execution-style killing of two teenagers over a missing handgun. Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 38, was convicted in March of two counts of murder, plus a firearm enhancement, and sentenced to 130 years in prison for shooting to death 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, on Oct. 15, 2020, in the boys' home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township, according to court records.
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
Georgia fire commissioner offers tips for heating safety
ATLANTA — With the recent cold weather across the majority of Georgia, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is encouraging Georgians to remain vigilant while using home heating equipment. Heating equipment like space heaters and fireplaces can become fire hazards when used improperly. Heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires in the United States.
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
Oklahoma lawmakers turn focus to medication abortions
OKLAHOMA CITY — After passing one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans, which essentially ended the procedure at clinics, some lawmakers are turning their focus to medication-induced abortions, often the only option for women seeking to end a pregnancy in Oklahoma. Oklahoman staff reporter Dana Branham contributed to...
Georgia Department of Natural Resources expands limits on wild animals that may be kept as pets
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Citing threats from non-native species, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has expanded limits on animals that can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Owners of newly listed species, legally called wild animals and varying from Argentine black and white tegus to...
Nebraska state prison in Tecumseh moves toward normal operations
The Nebraska prison in Tecumseh is taking a step toward resuming normal operations after a staffing emergency was declared nearly three years ago. Inmates at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, a medium- and maximum-security facility located about 50 miles southeast of Lincoln, have had limited access to activities on weekends since at least December 2019.
Journalist files lawsuit against governor, AG over unfulfilled open records requests
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma-based journalist is suing the state’s governor and attorney general over delays to multiple open records requests, including some filed more than a year ago. In preparation for a book on Indigenous rights, Rebeca Nagle requested copies of emails, letters, documents and calendars from...
Additional case of bird flu in Nebraska reported in Dixon County
An additional case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska on Saturday. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, this additional case marks Nebraska's 13th case of bird flu. The 13th farm affected is a Dixon...
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Warnock helps secure grants for rural Georgia health care facilities
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has announced $1.9 million in federal investments to construct three rural health care facilities in southeast Georgia. The investments, which the United States Department of Agriculture says will benefit 44,401 Georgians, were awarded to Bacon, Jeff Davis and Appling counties.
Helping after the hurricane: Methodist teams respond in Florida after storm Ian
SC United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Early Response Teams (UMVIM ERT) responded twice to the Fort Myers, Florida, area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane decimated portions of the Fort Myers area with 155 mph winds and waves of floodwaters. Its deadly destructive path tore across Florida as the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane.
Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers
OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
Learning to count: Dems still need one vote to elect McClinton as House speaker
To me, it seems pretty clear the one thing state House Democrats said would happen on Jan. 3 won't. They don't have the votes to elect Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191, Philadelphia, as House speaker unless a Republican votes for her. I suppose it's possible, but elected Republicans and Democrats haven't...
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
Cent$ible Nutrition Program Honors Wyoming Educators, Partners for Community Outreach
Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) congratulates staff and partners across the state for outstanding outreach efforts in 2022. CNP serves income-qualifying families and individuals through educational programming focused on nutrition, physical activity and how to eat better for less. “We have an excellent team of educators. They all do...
Tornado touches down in St. Charles Parish
PARADIS, La. - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Louisiana on Saturday afternoon. The small town of Paradis in St. Charles Parish reports widespread property damage--but fortunately no deaths or injuries. Residents are still sorting through the wreckage. The twister snapped trees and ripped the roof...
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
