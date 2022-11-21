Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
Brock Lesnar Once Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar once made it clear he did not want to work with Kevin Owens, Road Dogg Jesse James has claimed. In 2017, Lesnar captured the Universal Championship from Goldberg, and by Survivor Series, seemed guaranteed to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. That was until a week before the show...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
Paul Heyman Reveals What WWE Needs To Consider When Bringing Celebrities In
Paul Heyman knows a thing or two about using celebrities in wrestling, and he recently discussed the topic while speaking on an episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. During the show, Heyman offered his advice on what WWE should consider when they bring in...
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes realizes that his career will come to an end, but doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair. In July, Flair competed in his final match, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match received criticism from fans, and...
Marina Shafir Discusses Signing With AEW, Her NXT Exit
During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Marina Shafir spoke about officially signing with AEW and why her NXT run ultimately didn’t work out. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why she decided to sign with AEW: “Before I got...
Mia Yim Opens Up On Her Decision To Return To WWE, More
During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, WWE Superstar Mia Yim commented on her return to WWE and her new “Michin” name. Additionally, Yim opened up on joining the O.C. and just wanting to be herself. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On returning...
Foxtel In Australia To Get Its Own 24/7 WWE Channel, Asuka’s Latest Vlog, More
Foxtel in Australia will be getting its own 24/7 WWE channel. The channel will debut on December 6th and it will feature all the WWE premium live events:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she checks out Little Toky in Los Angeles, CA:. A...
New Bloodline Trademark Filed By WWE
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) has been on top of WWE for quite some time as Reigns is in the middle of a historic run. WWE filed for The Bloodline trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 21 for merchandise purposes. Here is the description:
The Updated WWE Survivor Series 2022 Betting Odds
WWE – Survivor Series – Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens +120 (6/5) Seth Rollins (c) -150 (2/3) Ronda Rousey (c) -4000 (1/40) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
Various News: FTR Get Nostalgic, Lashley Gets Interviewed, GCW News
In a post on his Twitter account, Dax Harwood recalled FTR’s rematch against The Young Bucks that took place back in April on AEW Dynamite. FTR defended their ROH Tag Team Titles against the Bucks in the matchup. Dax Harwood wrote the following on the match:. “Top 5 match...
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
Top Dolla Responds To Haters, WWE Main Event Matches, More
Hit Row member Top Dolla took to Twitter today to deliver a message to anyone who doesn’t like Hit Row’s latest rap. This comes after the group’s latest ‘diss track’ has more dislikes than likes on YouTube. He wrote,. “Not fans… haters. People who can’t...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode that will air at a special start time, which you can see below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The...
Jade Cargill’s Feud With Bow Wow To Continue On Tomorrow’s Dynamite
The online feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hip hop star Bow Wow spilled over into real life over the weekend. Now, it looks like it will continue tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that as part of tomorrow night’s Dynamite lineup, we will get an update...
MJF’s Fiance Reacts To AEW World Championship Win
MJF may be the new AEW World Champion, but his fiancé isn’t exactly over the moon over his accomplishment. At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured his first AEW World Championship, defeating Jon Moxley thanks to an assist by William Regal. On Twitter, MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum said how...
Ricky Starks Is Interested In Using A Kanye West Song For His AEW Theme Song
During a recent appearance on the “Watching the Throne” podcast, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks commented on his desire to use Kanye West’s ‘Touch the Sky’ song as his theme song in AEW. Prior to joining All Elite Wrestling, Starks used the song for his entrance...
Shawn Spears Calls The CM Punk/AEW Situation “Sad”
Shawn Spears recently took part in a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. During the signing, the AEW wrestler commented on the backstage fight between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel that took place following the All Out 2022 media scrum. He said,. “Sad, overall sad. That’s what I think....
Mick Foley Says His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, More
During a recent edition of “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on his wife not being welcomed backstage in WWE back in 1996, with one of the road agents making his family wait in a bathroom with open sewage. You can check out some...
