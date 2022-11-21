Read full article on original website
Hundreds of local dogs are getting euthanized due to overpopulated shelters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was close to becoming a “no kill” shelter but that time is long gone. The holiday season is one of the hardest times for adoptions and shelter leaders say things are only going to get worse unless the community steps up to help. Hundreds of dogs are […]
Truck stolen from Bakersfield area recovered in Delano, 2 under arrest
When a DPD officer tried to talk to the people in the stolen truck, they hid from police in the garage of a nearby house.
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Prince
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Prince!. Prince is a one-year-old Hound mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He has a sweet demeanor, knows his commands and would make a great family pet! Prince is also neutered and microchipped. For...
DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
Man found guilty of first-degree murder by Kern County jury
A Kern County jury has found a man guilty in the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Lupe Melendrez. 24-year-old Cody Joyave slashed Melendrez's throat, killing her.
KMPH.com
Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
Bakersfield Californian
Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run
Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person. Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.
KCSO executes search warrant at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested
Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
Teen responsible for Porterville library fire released
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At a scheduled hearing Monday, a Tulare County Judge ordered the early release of the teenager responsible for the Porterville Library fire in February 2020. That fire lead to the deaths of two Porterville Firefighters, Captain Ray Figueroa, and Patrick Jones. According to the District Attorney’s office, the teenager who was […]
California Highway Patrol continuing 'maximum enforcement period'
In light of the holiday a reminder that California Highway Patrol officers are taking extra precautions on the roadways this weekend through their "maximum enforcement period."
Teenager convicted for fatal Porterville library fire to be released early, DA says
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The juvenile convicted of the fatal Porterville Library fire in 2020 will be released early from custody, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA confirmed the Tulare County Judge ordered the 15-year-old to be released on or before December 19. In September, the teenager was sentenced to […]
12 arrested in ‘Operation Dark Nodes’ indicted on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Central Valley residents arrested earlier this month in the culmination of an 18-month-investigation called “Operation Dark Nodes.” More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of heroin, 112 pounds of marijuana, 13 guns and $60,000 in […]
Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield
East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
1 arrested after firing shots out of moving vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in Lamont received a report of shots fired in Lamont then made an arrest in connection days later. Deputies received a report of an individual firing shots near South Union Avenue and Houghton Road in Lamont on Nov. 12, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
