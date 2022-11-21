Read full article on original website
United Way hits the 42 percent mark of annual campaign
Your generosity is helping the United Way of Door County outpace 2020 and 2021 to reach its 2022 annual campaign goal. At over $366,000, the United Way is 42 percent of the way to its $825,000 goal. Percentage-wise, that is ahead of where they were each of the last two years despite having a higher goal amount. The United Way has done a lot of different activities to help drum up funds, including the Second Chance Prom back in September. Executive Director Amy Kohnle says much like the various organizations they support, her team always thinks of unique ways to close the gap in the final weeks of the annual campaign.
KCEDC paying you to shop local
The Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation could end up paying you $180 in gift certificates at the end of the holiday season, all for buying local. The KCEDC has brought back its 920 Pledge for the second year in a row. Through December 31st, the organization encourages you to spend at least $20 at nine different Kewaunee County businesses. Participants who complete the challenge could win at least some of their money back in gift certificates from the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce, Kewaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, and Luxemburg Area Chamber of Commerce. KCEDC Executive Director Ben Nelson says its inaugural year was a success.
Salentine's design team stint hits high point
You will notice a familiar face running the show at this weekend's National 4-H Congress in Atlanta. Megan Salentine of the Pilsen Skylighters in Kewaunee County is one of the eight design team members from across the country who helped organize this year's annual event full of training, activities, and other events.
Southern Door girls head to Denmark for invite
The Southern Door girls' basketball team will face four regional rivals in their first tournament of the year in Denmark. Cedar Grove-Belgium, Denmark, and Two Rivers will all be featured in the two-day tournament. Games will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and noon and 2 p.m. for the Saturday games that will decide the placement in the tournament.
Lady Phoenix takes travel down south for St. Pete's Showcase
The Green Bay Phoenix womens’ basketball team will head down to St. Petersburg, Florida to take part in the St. Pete’s Showcase. The Phoenix will take on the Florida Gators Thursday afternoon at the McArthur Center. Green Bay is 2-1 on the season, with their only loss coming against the Drake Bulldogs in their season opener. Luxemburg Casco native Cassie Schiltz has been the leading scorer so far for the Phoenix, averaging 12.3 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. Green Bay will have their hands full with the Florida Gators, who play out of the SEC.
Phoenix women end St. Pete Showcase run with win
The Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball team ended their Florida tour with a weekend split after topping Northeastern Friday afternoon 56-46. The two teams went back and forth for the game's first three quarters, leaving the Huskies holding a two-point lead entering the final frame. The Phoenix would end the game outscoring the Huskies 25-13. The key stretch of the game was when the Phoenix made four consecutive shots from deep (two by Sydney Levy, one from Jasmine Kondrakiewicz and Tatum Koenig) in a two-and-a-half span.
Lady Phoenix fall late to Gators
The Green Bay Phoenix went toe to toe with their SEC opponent for three and a half quarters, but a late run by the Florida Gators sank them by a score of 61-52. The Gators were fueled in their fourth quarter by their ability to get to the line. They went to the line 14 times, converting 10 of them en route to a 20-8 fourth quarter. Callie Genke led the Phoenix with 10 points and six rebounds. Hailey Oskey chipped in with nine points and six rebounds. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz also tacked on eight points off the bench.
Flames burn Phoenix men
The Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team could not extinguish their former Horizon League foes as the UIC Flames won the game 78-64. The Flames never looked back after opening the game with a 12-4 advantage. They would carry that advantage to halftime when they took a 36-29 advantage into the break. The second half lacked any rhythm as the two teams combined for 31 fouls. The seven-point lead would be as close as the Phoenix would get as the Flames would double their advantage by the end of the game.
Phoenix take on Flames
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team has gotten off to a rough start so far in the beginning of the season, dropping every game they’ve played for a 0-5 start. They will take on UIC on Saturday night. Ten transfers out of 15 total players from...
Sturgeon Bay boys can't catch Crivitz
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers boys' basketball team fell into a hole that only got deeper in their matchup against Crivitz on Friday. The Wolverines jumped out to a 37-29 lead and nearly matched it in the second half as they beat the Clippers 73-53. Isaak Aune led the way for the Clippers with 13 points. Calvin Richard hit three three-pointers en route to an 11-point evening while Gannon Evers added 10 points.
Clippers boys grind past Cougars
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers finished the M&O/Packerland Thanksgiving Challenge with a tough physical game against the Coleman Cougars. The Clippers got out to a great start, going on a run to go up 8 early on. The Cougars fought back to within 4 late in the first half but the Clippers were able to answer with a run of their own to be up by 11 at halftime. Coming out of the half the Cougars had a nice push to get within 5 before the Clippers settled back in and were able to keep the differential at 7 for the majority of the remainder of the second half. Finishing the game by hitting their free throws, the Sturgeon Bay Clippers won against the Coleman Cougars 55-47. Sturgeon Bay will be back in action Thursday, December 1st for an away game against Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran.
