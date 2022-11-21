What's made Oregon's program so good this season has been its ability to make the plays in clutch moments and find the right time to take a major risk and execute it correctly. Through the first nine games of the season, Dan Lanning ran a masterclass on when to go for it on fourth down, when to pull out the trick play, and when to roll the dice on a gambling call and hit on it. He was so good that earlier this season, after Oregon beat UCLA, people in the stands and those who covered the game thought Lanning out Chip Kelly'd Chip Kelly.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO