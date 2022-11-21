ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix will have to make a difficult decision in the next few days to weeks. Does he choose to play in Oregon's Bowl Game, sit out to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, and end his college career, or does he go and use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes due to the COVID year?
Everything Dan Lanning said following the loss to Oregon State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following the Ducks' loss to Oregon State. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's post-game press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and...
Love the gambles, but its time to make the right gambles for Oregon's staff

What's made Oregon's program so good this season has been its ability to make the plays in clutch moments and find the right time to take a major risk and execute it correctly. Through the first nine games of the season, Dan Lanning ran a masterclass on when to go for it on fourth down, when to pull out the trick play, and when to roll the dice on a gambling call and hit on it. He was so good that earlier this season, after Oregon beat UCLA, people in the stands and those who covered the game thought Lanning out Chip Kelly'd Chip Kelly.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State

Corvallis, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks went into the final week of the regular season in control of their destiny and needed to beat the Beavers to get to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a fourth straight year. The Ducks failed to score more than three points in the fourth quarter for the second time in three weeks and it put them in a major bind.
Oregon State rallies past Oregon inspiring recruits in attendance

Fans rushed the field in Corvallis early Saturday evening as No. 21 Oregon State rallied from a 31-10 deficit to knock off No. 9 Oregon 38-34. The Beavers have their first nine-win season since 2012 with an opportunity to win 10 for the first time since 2006. The two rivals have identical 9-3 records to end the regular season.
PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Special teams miscues pave the way for second half collapse

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Games aren't always won, sometimes they're lost. Saturday's 38-34 collapse in Corvallis was comprised of numerous losing moments from Oregon's special teams units. The Ducks failed to get two punts airborne with one resulting in a Beaver possession beginning on the two-yard line. Momentum shifted further thanks to poor coverage and incorrect return decisions and technique.
WATCH: Chase Cota recaps emotional loss to Oregon State

Hear from Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota as he talks about getting back onto the field following an injury that had him miss three games, his impact in the game, and then the emotions of a tough loss to the Beavers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
