Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
Twitter reactions to Oregon's stunning loss to Oregon State
Rivalry week brought one of the best matchups of the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry, as the Beavers battled back from a 34-10 deficit to defeat the Ducks 38-34 for their third loss of the season. The Ducks started strong and finished poorly, as the Oregon State offense steamrolled the...
Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix will have to make a difficult decision in the next few days to weeks. Does he choose to play in Oregon's Bowl Game, sit out to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, and end his college career, or does he go and use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes due to the COVID year?
Everything Dan Lanning said following the loss to Oregon State
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following the Ducks' loss to Oregon State. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's post-game press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and...
WATCH: Defensive players recap No. 21 Oregon State's 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon
One of the most improbable, impressive, and simply remarkable comebacks in Oregon State football history saw the No. 21 ranked Beavers erase a 21-point deficit against No. 9 Oregon in a 38-34 victory at Reser Stadium. After the score went final, defensive lineman Simon Sandberg, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and...
Love the gambles, but its time to make the right gambles for Oregon's staff
What's made Oregon's program so good this season has been its ability to make the plays in clutch moments and find the right time to take a major risk and execute it correctly. Through the first nine games of the season, Dan Lanning ran a masterclass on when to go for it on fourth down, when to pull out the trick play, and when to roll the dice on a gambling call and hit on it. He was so good that earlier this season, after Oregon beat UCLA, people in the stands and those who covered the game thought Lanning out Chip Kelly'd Chip Kelly.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State
Corvallis, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks went into the final week of the regular season in control of their destiny and needed to beat the Beavers to get to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a fourth straight year. The Ducks failed to score more than three points in the fourth quarter for the second time in three weeks and it put them in a major bind.
Oregon State rallies past Oregon inspiring recruits in attendance
Fans rushed the field in Corvallis early Saturday evening as No. 21 Oregon State rallied from a 31-10 deficit to knock off No. 9 Oregon 38-34. The Beavers have their first nine-win season since 2012 with an opportunity to win 10 for the first time since 2006. The two rivals have identical 9-3 records to end the regular season.
WATCH: Jonathan Smith recaps No. 21 Oregon State's 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon
One of the most improbable, impressive, and simply remarkable comebacks in Oregon State football history saw the No. 21 ranked Beavers erase a 21-point deficit against No. 9 Oregon in a 38-34 victory at Reser Stadium. After the score went final, head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from the 38-34 loss at Oregon State
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's 38-34 loss at the hands of Oregon State. The Ducks led the game 31-10 in the third quarter and 34-17 in the fourth quarter and yet still found a way to lose this game. He talks about how it happened and how the Ducks can try and respond.
PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Special teams miscues pave the way for second half collapse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Games aren't always won, sometimes they're lost. Saturday's 38-34 collapse in Corvallis was comprised of numerous losing moments from Oregon's special teams units. The Ducks failed to get two punts airborne with one resulting in a Beaver possession beginning on the two-yard line. Momentum shifted further thanks to poor coverage and incorrect return decisions and technique.
WATCH: Chase Cota recaps emotional loss to Oregon State
Hear from Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota as he talks about getting back onto the field following an injury that had him miss three games, his impact in the game, and then the emotions of a tough loss to the Beavers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Ducks inability to stop Beaver ground attack in second half proves costly
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State quit on its passing game with 8:24 left in the third quarter. It was at that point that the Beavers suffered their third turnover on a pass play — this one on a Tre'Shaun Harrison fumble. A moment later, Camden Lewis split the uprights to make it a 21-point Duck lead.
Photos from Oregon's agonizing collapse in Corvallis
Oregon dropped its third game of the 2022 season with an agonizing 38-34 loss to No. 22 Oregon State on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture the action.
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0