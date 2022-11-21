In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO