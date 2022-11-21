Read full article on original website
Village Living
Playoff Football Primer: Spartans head to Muscle Shoals in semifinals
Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager speaks to his team after beating Hartselle after a game between the Hartselle Tigers and the Mountain Brook Spartans on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Richard Force. The semifinal round of the playoffs is here, with...
AHSAA playoffs coming to an end as championship play begins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The AHSAA playoffs are nearing the end as the season comes to a close. In 7A, the Thompson Warriors (10-3) will face the Auburn Tigers (12-1) in the state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30. In 6A, Mountain Brook (12-2) will take on Muscle Shoals (11-1) for a spot […]
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s Thanksgiving rebound against Oak Mountain
NORTH SHELBY – With Thanksgiving tournaments underway, Oak Mountain’s girls basketball team hosted their own tournament. The Oak Mountain Eagles took on the Thompson Warriors in a thrilling Tuesday night match-up on Nov. 22. Thompson quickly picked up a slight lead toward the end of the first quarter....
thearabtribune.com
High school football: Knights fall in 5A playoffs in a game for the ages
There were hugs and tears and cheers at a classic high school football game last Friday night at Pleasant Grove. And every hug and tear and cheer was well-deserved, on both sides. Arab and Pleasant Grove went to war – figuratively, of course – in a 5A playoff game that...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea’s jam-packed championship
MOUNTAIN BROOK – Chelsea’s girls basketball team commanded the court at Mountain Brook’s annual Turkey Jam Tournament. The Chelsea Hornets have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving with head coach Jason Harlow winning his 100th game ahead of the championship game and the Hornets defeating the reigning champs, Mountain Brook in the Tuesday night championship.
Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Ramsay High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
jerryratcliffe.com
Alabama prep receiver Thomas decommits from Virginia’s recruiting class
Virginia football is down to 12 commitments for the recruiting class of 2023 after Wednesday’s decommitment by Amare Thomas, a wide receiver from Pinson, Ala. Thomas, who committed to Virginia over Penn State, Coastal Carolina and Jackson State in June, announced his decision to back out of his UVA commitment on his Twitter account. He was the only wide receiver commit of the Cavaliers’ current 12-man class.
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
southeasthoops.com
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans believes Lane Kiffin at Auburn would intensify the Iron Bowl
Alabama football fans voted if Auburn hired Lane Kiffin the Iron Bowl would be intensified in a recent Twitter poll. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin recently fired fired back at a report stating he was heading to Auburn to be the next head football coach of the Tigers. 68.8 percent of fans voted it would add some intensity to the storied rivalry.
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
Bham Now
Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
wvtm13.com
Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend
The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing 17-year-old Vestavia Hills boy located
Update: The 17-year-old has been found safe. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa has been missing since November 13, 2022. Costa is 6' tall and weighs 210 pounds. His family is offering a cash reward for information that brings...
Bham Now
9 fantastic weekend events including the Iron Bowl—Nov. 25-27
There’s just ONE more sleep until one of the best days of the year. Whether you’re looking to stay cozy and decorate for Christmas or head to fun events around Birmingham, here are the happenings you won’t want to miss in The Magic City, November 25-27. It’s...
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
