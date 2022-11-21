David Lesky at Inside the Crown has his take on the pitching coach search. A few days ago on Twitter, we get the eyeballs emoji from Brian Bannister. It wasn’t in response to anything. It was just there. That, of course, made people speculate. It also came right when USC defeated UCLA in football, so the smart money is on that, but I hadn’t realized that in the moment because I saw the tweet a day later and it made me ask around a little bit and, yes, the Royals are still interested in Bannister from what I’ve heard. And yes, Bannister is still interested in the Royals from what I’ve heard. A holdup could be that MLB had a rule last year that without an exemption, unvaccinated coaches couldn’t be with their teams (remember last year’s rule, I could not care less about your thoughts on Covid or the vaccine, this newsletter is about baseball). Bannister isn’t vaccinated. So my theory, based on nothing anyone has told me, is that they’re waiting to find out if that rule will still exist in 2023.

