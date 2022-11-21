Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Syracuse Welcomes Bucknell to the JMA Dome Friday
The Syracuse women's basketball team looks to earn its fifth win of the season Friday night when the Orange host Bucknell at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. Fans can watch the primetime non-conference matchup on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) through the ESPN app. Syracuse is coming off a...
5 Things to Know: Syracuse at BC
'Cuse concludes the regular season facing longtime Northeast rival Boston College. Here's five things to watch on Saturday:. Boston College is Syracuse's fifth most frequently played opponent. Saturday's matchup will be the 56th in a series that dates back to 1924. Pittsburgh (78 meetings) is Syracuse's most frequent opponent, followed...
Five Earn NFHCA All-Region Honors
GENEVA, N.Y. – Five Syracuse University field hockey standouts earned All-Region recognition from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as the NFHCA made its announcement Tuesday afternoon in a partnership with The LineUp. Syracuse, which is the only ACC program to reach the second round NCAA Tournament in each...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. St. John’s
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-69 overtime loss to St. John’s on Tuesday night at Barclays Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
How to Watch Syracuse vs St. John's
Matchup: Syracuse (3-1) vs St. John's (5-0) Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 22nd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Jon Crispin Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +3.0. Over/Under 152.5. Series ...
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy
When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
Who makes Syracuse’s best Italian bread? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 28. Partly sunny, chilly but pleasant; 5-day forecast. GILLIBRAND, SYRACUSE OFFICIALS RALLY AGAINST I-81 COURT DECISION: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, joined South Side residents to express support in Syracuse for the community grid plan to replace I-81. A lawsuit in state Supreme Court halted work on the I-81 project this month when a group called Renew 81 for All won a temporary restraining order while it presses its case against the plan in state Supreme Court. Gillibrand criticized the lawsuit for delaying a “monumental project,’’ pointing out that the state transportation department studied the issue for a decade before choosing the community grid option. “All options have been considered and heard and debated at length,’’ she said. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Syracuse home may be total loss after morning fire, official says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police and firefighters responding to a fire Monday arrived to find the side of a house engulfed in flames, firefighters say. Around 11:34 a.m., a 911 caller said the home at 218 Putnam St. was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
SYR Reading Runway unveiled at Syracuse Hancock
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they’ve been planning this for a while. “This is a library but you get to keep the […]
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
On the Lookout: Derek Mack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
Syracuse man and leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 15 years
Eric F. Jackson, 49, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
President of Mohawk Valley EDGE responds to SUNY Poly debacle
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation, or Mohawk Valley EDGE, is an Oneida County entity that assists businesses in locating areas of the Mohawk Valley that could be utilized for a company’s growth and prosperity. With this said – Mohawk Valley EDGE is heavily involved in Central New […]
What’s the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
