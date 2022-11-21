ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Podziemski powers Santa Clara to 86-76 victory over Iona

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandin Podziemski finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to propel Santa Clara to an 86-76 victory over Iona in the Las Vegas Classic. Podziemski sank 7 of 13 shots, all three of his 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws for the Broncos (5-2). He added three steals. Keshawn Justice scored 19 on 6-of-10 shooting. Jacob Holt came off the bench to score 12 without missing a shot. Walter Clayton Jr. hit all six of his 3-point shots, scoring 26 to lead the Gaels (2-2).
SANTA CLARA, CA
abc17news.com

BYU rolls past Stanford 35-26 in regular-season finale

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford. Cardinal coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the game. The Cougars scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take control in their regular season finale and assure themselves of a winning record for a fifth straight season. Hall threw two TD passes to Isaac Rex but BYU did much of its damage on the ground with 358 yards rushing. Tanner McKee threw for 313 yards and a TD but it wasn’t enough to prevent Stanford from posting back-to-back seasons with at least nine losses for the first time in school history.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy