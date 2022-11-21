Read full article on original website
Related
wooderice.com
uCity Square is Hosting Holiday Fest With Ice Skating, Vendors, Live Music, and a Wine & Beer Garden
If you’re looking for a fun night out this holiday city then head over to uCity Square (3701 Filbert St.) for their inaugural Holiday Fest on Friday December 9th from 3 pm -7 pm and Saturday December 10th from 11 am to 7 pm. Holiday Fest is free to...
wooderice.com
6 Holiday Bazaars, Pop-Ups, and Markets in Philly You Can Shop at and Help Support Local Vendors
The holidays are already here. Yup, hard to believe. However, this holiday shopping season instead of just heading to big box stores and chains, incorporate some local shopping and support local vendors. Philly is full of talented entrepreneurs that you can support and purchase unique gifts and save some coin. So we put together a list of 5 Holiday Bazaars and Pop-Up Markets You Can Shop at and Help Support Local Vendors. Check it out.
wooderice.com
Kalaya Thai Kitchen is Opening in Fishtown This Month and Will Feature a Full Bar
Roughly nine months after breaking ground, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon and her partners are ready to open the doors of their expansive new Kalaya, located at 4 West Palmer Street, between Frankford Avenue and Front Street in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The restaurant, inspired by and named after Suntaranon’s mother, will begin dinner service on Tuesday, November 29th.
wooderice.com
R7 Energy and Haason Reddick Gear Up For Their Inaugural Thanksgiving Weekend Tailgate
R7 Energy, a natural energy beverage by Philadelphia Eagle Haason Reddick, is inviting all fans to their Thanksgiving weekend tailgate on Sunday November 27th from 4 pm -7pm. Fans, friends, and family can enjoy some pre-game fun before the birds take on the Packers. Tailgaters will get to enjoy classic...
Comments / 0