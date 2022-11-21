The holidays are already here. Yup, hard to believe. However, this holiday shopping season instead of just heading to big box stores and chains, incorporate some local shopping and support local vendors. Philly is full of talented entrepreneurs that you can support and purchase unique gifts and save some coin. So we put together a list of 5 Holiday Bazaars and Pop-Up Markets You Can Shop at and Help Support Local Vendors. Check it out.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO