6 Holiday Bazaars, Pop-Ups, and Markets in Philly You Can Shop at and Help Support Local Vendors

The holidays are already here. Yup, hard to believe. However, this holiday shopping season instead of just heading to big box stores and chains, incorporate some local shopping and support local vendors. Philly is full of talented entrepreneurs that you can support and purchase unique gifts and save some coin. So we put together a list of 5 Holiday Bazaars and Pop-Up Markets You Can Shop at and Help Support Local Vendors. Check it out.
Kalaya Thai Kitchen is Opening in Fishtown This Month and Will Feature a Full Bar

Roughly nine months after breaking ground, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon and her partners are ready to open the doors of their expansive new Kalaya, located at 4 West Palmer Street, between Frankford Avenue and Front Street in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The restaurant, inspired by and named after Suntaranon’s mother, will begin dinner service on Tuesday, November 29th.
