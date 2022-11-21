Read full article on original website
UnitedHealthcare, Providence reach deal
UnitedHealthcare and Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health have reached a multi-year deal to keep nearly 3 million beneficiaries in-network with the health system's physicians and facilities in California, the Eureka Times-Standard reported Nov. 22. The agreement affects UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans, as well as Medicare Advantage...
Highmark BCBS West Virginia names Medicaid president
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia has named Jason Landers as president of its West Virginia Medicaid business, Highmark Health Options. Previously, Mr. Landers was senior vice president of Medicaid at The Health Plan, a West Virginia-based insurer. Before that, he was vice president of Highmark's Medicaid business in West Virginia, according to a Nov. 21 news release.
Florida's Medicaid administrator departing role
The head of the Florida agency overseeing the state's Medicaid program is stepping down, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 21. The departure of Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller was announced in a tweet from Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to the report. He said she "led the way by driving transparency & accountability in health care, fighting for patients' rights & standing against vax mandates."
