KIMT
Hy-Vee donates Thanksgiving groceries to area families
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local Hy-Vee stores worked with Rochester Public Schools and The Salvation Army to deliver four hundred bags of Thanksgiving groceries to struggling families. Three hundred of those bags were unloaded at the Facilities Service Center this morning. Rochester Public Schools will give those bags to three hundred families in need. Students in Transition Coordinator Lindsey Riess-Wilson said she feels good about the community coming together for a worthy cause.
KIMT
Canadian Honker will stay open on Thanksgiving
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local, long-standing restaurant in downtown Rochester will keep its doors open tomorrow for the public to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. Canadian Honker has been serving up fine turkey dinners each year for the last three decades, and the annual tradition will continue tomorrow. The restaurant already...
KIMT
"Gratitude Feast" held at Woodson Kindergarten Center
AUSTIN, Minn.-There was a celebration of gratefulness at the Woodson Kindergarten Center today. Over three hundred kids gathered together for the annual "Gratitude Feast." They sang a song about the importance of being grateful, discussed with each other what they're thankful for, and snacked on treats like popcorn, corn bread, and butter they churned earlier today. Principal Jill Rollie said the teachers aren't the only ones giving lessons.
KIMT
Rochester woman recognized for volunteer work with $1,000
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal Bank has awarded another $1,000 to someone who goes above and beyond in the communities they serve. Home Federal’s Crossroads Branch Manager Tyler Himle presented the money to Sue Stanek as she had lunch with friends at the Purple Goat. “At Home Federal,...
KIMT
'Dwell Local' in Zumbrota is highlighting supporting small businesses this holiday season
ZUMBROTA, Minn. - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Local businesses in small communities are hoping you'll remember them for your shopping needs. Dwell Local has been 3.5 years in business downtown Zumbrota and spent 6 years in Rochester prior to the pandemic. There you'll find everything made locally...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
Winona’s Jazz Jam helps raise money for Afghan refugees
At the 2022 Jazz Jam, musicians got to share their talents and help raise money for the Winona Afghan Support Network.
One of the Best Indoor Playgrounds for Kids in Rochester Now Open
Do your kids have ants in their pants and beans in their jeans and you are looking for a place indoors where they can wiggle? If you are needing a spot in Rochester, Minnesota where your kids can go run and play inside during the winter months, one of those indoor playgrounds is now open!
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester
I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
KIMT
RST sees travel back to pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving holiday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experts say travel this Thanksgiving week will be close to pre-pandemic levels. AAA predicts nearly 55 million Americans will head out to see family and friends during the holiday. Stephanie and Chris Alexander are from North Carolina visiting their son for Thanksgiving. “I’m happy it's opening up...
KIMT
Fire safety tips when cooking this holiday weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department has some advice to share about mitigating fire risks this Thanksgiving. The holidays can be really busy when you're cooking, hanging out with family, checking in on the football game, or going out to the garage fridge for a drink. But, there are...
KIMT
New pool at Century High School receiving finishing touches
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Schools' Executive Director of Operations Scott Sherden said the new pool at Century Highschool is near completion at RPS' board meeting on Tuesday. The pool was funded by a 2019 referendum, when RPS received around $1.8 million dollars for the creation of four schools and the pool.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Quiznos to close after 17 years
(ABC 6 News) – A popular sandwich shop is closing its doors in Rochester after 17 years. Quiznos, located at 101 1st Ave. SW Ste. 11 in the downtown Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic area, put up a sign in their store alerting customers that they will be closing sometime after Dec. 2.
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
Rochester Police – Man Struck By Vehicle on North Broadway
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
myalbertlea.com
Randall “Randy” Lee Parks
Randall “Randy” Lee Parks, 72, passed away on November 19, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Austin, MN. A memorial service will be held on November 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on November 25, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service.
KIMT
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
KIMT
RPD gives update on recruitment at Charter Commission meeting
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's Police Chief Jim Franklin gave an update on recruitment and retention at the Rochester Charter Commission meeting on Tuesday. Franklin said the department has 8 new recruits in field training and should have 8 new hires in Jan. Rochester's police chief also addressed the possibility of establishing a...
