One of the top high school football recruits had his scholarship pulled by the University Of Florida. The University said it was pulling the scholarship due to a social media post that was posted by the athlete. The athlete whose name is Marcus Stokes later apologized for the post but no one is buying his apology. In the post Marcus can be heard rapping lyrics to a song and uses the N word just like they do in the song. Marcus says that he was just mimicking the song and did not mean harm. NOPE NOPE NOPE they not letting you off the hook Marcus. Let this be a lesson to all be careful what you post.

UNIVERSITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO