Read full article on original website
Related
power98fm.com
North Carolina A & T University Fined $2 Million
College enrollment has been down all across the nation. The number of students going to college and choosing to stay has been declining overall in the last decade. While this is true for a lot of schools this is not true at North Carolina A & T. Enrollment at North Carolina A & T has been on the upswing the better part of the last ten years. Most people would think hey this is a good thing. A thriving HBCU is a good thing right? Hmmmmm well it doesn’t seem that way to lawmakers and funders of North Carolina A & T. The school was recently fined $2 million dollars for exceeding the allotted percentage for out of state enrollment.
power98fm.com
Student Has Scholarship Pulled Over Social Media Post
One of the top high school football recruits had his scholarship pulled by the University Of Florida. The University said it was pulling the scholarship due to a social media post that was posted by the athlete. The athlete whose name is Marcus Stokes later apologized for the post but no one is buying his apology. In the post Marcus can be heard rapping lyrics to a song and uses the N word just like they do in the song. Marcus says that he was just mimicking the song and did not mean harm. NOPE NOPE NOPE they not letting you off the hook Marcus. Let this be a lesson to all be careful what you post.
Comments / 0