Sycamore Brewing Christmas Ale cans stir up controversy every year. Although we visit the brewery from time to time, I was unaware of the risque tradition. According to The Rock Hill Herald, Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte started issuing the seasonal ales with eyebrow-raising labels several years ago. The controversy kicked off in 2019 with a naughty reindeer design pulled due to lack of approval from the liquor board. Past designs included controversial snowflake and gingerbread men designs. We won’t go into detail, but you can imagine. I must admit, the idea never would have occurred to me. But, I’m more of a hot cocoa person. LOL.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO