Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC
Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
country1037fm.com
Sycamore Brewing Christmas Ale Cans Make The Naughty List
Sycamore Brewing Christmas Ale cans stir up controversy every year. Although we visit the brewery from time to time, I was unaware of the risque tradition. According to The Rock Hill Herald, Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte started issuing the seasonal ales with eyebrow-raising labels several years ago. The controversy kicked off in 2019 with a naughty reindeer design pulled due to lack of approval from the liquor board. Past designs included controversial snowflake and gingerbread men designs. We won’t go into detail, but you can imagine. I must admit, the idea never would have occurred to me. But, I’m more of a hot cocoa person. LOL.
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
country1037fm.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
North Carolina native injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay club
Hudson had just moved to Colorado in the last two weeks. Five people were killed.
country1037fm.com
Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte
I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
mynews13.com
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules
LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
WBTV
Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
iredellfreenews.com
Rocky Creek Dairy named 2022 Farm of the Year (Photos)
At the annual Farm-City Week Banquet on Tuesday night, Rocky Creek Dairy President Dr. Ben Shelton, son Paul Shelton, and Thad Gaither accepted the Iredell County Farm of the Year honors from Iredell Cooperative Extension Director Nancy Keith and award sponsor Carolina Farm Credit’s representative Kathy Bunton. The award...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
7 Best Ski Resorts in North Carolina (2023)
North Carolina is located in the southeastern United States. Although North Carolina isn’t known for snowy winters, the state offers some fantastic skiing. With some of the best ski areas in the eastern United States, North Carolina boasts plenty of high base elevations, breathtaking views, and sunshine. In particular,...
obxtoday.com
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in North Carolina?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of North Carolina?
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
