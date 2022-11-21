College enrollment has been down all across the nation. The number of students going to college and choosing to stay has been declining overall in the last decade. While this is true for a lot of schools this is not true at North Carolina A & T. Enrollment at North Carolina A & T has been on the upswing the better part of the last ten years. Most people would think hey this is a good thing. A thriving HBCU is a good thing right? Hmmmmm well it doesn’t seem that way to lawmakers and funders of North Carolina A & T. The school was recently fined $2 million dollars for exceeding the allotted percentage for out of state enrollment.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO