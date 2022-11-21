Read full article on original website
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Thanksgiving Weekend Rocks With Bands Loved By El Paso
When Sunday afternoons roll around, 95.5 KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on great local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland from 5-7pm. This block of course is called Q-CONNECTED. I'm sure you'll enjoy plenty of food for Thanksgiving...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
KVIA
El Paso dancer heads to NYC for Thanksgiving Parade
EL PASO, Texas -- Eastwood High School Senior Maylee Godzisz will be representing the Borderland at the biggest parade of the year in New York City; The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Godzisz, along with many other dancers from across the country, went through a dancing boot camp this past summer...
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
KVIA
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
Bubba’s 33 Is Asking For Local Sports Jerseys To Feature In El Paso Restaurant
El Paso is finally getting their very own Bubba’s 33! So, I have never been to a Bubba’s 33 but I have seen them when I head to Albuquerque and I have heard nothing but great things about them so maybe now that it’s a little bit closer to home I can finally stop by.
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
The First Thanksgiving In The US May Have Happened in El Paso
Thanksgiving is usually the time we get to enjoy plenty of food & sports. For some this might be part of your routine already, but on Thanksgiving we especially partake with family or friends. We've been taught in school about the story of Thanksgiving & when it occurred; November 24th...
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: Parade, lights and everything holidays
This is your weekend update – a few days early – as El Paso Matters helps you plan for family-friendly holiday events across the borderland starting on Thanksgiving Day. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, along Montana Avenue from Ochoa Street to Copia Street. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras, El Paso Style” and the grand marshals are Jimmy Rogers Jr. and John Folmer. The parade will air live on KTSM Channel 9 and online at ktsm.com. Information: sunbowl.org/events/parade.
Armed man who alarmed El Paso residents is arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As many El Paso citizens will recall, an individual, who has been identified to be 28-year-old Mario Fernando Diaz, was seen walking around in several neighborhoods in El Paso while carrying a weapon on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Diaz was reported to be near the El Paso County Jail Annex […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday night, which is expected to bring chilly conditions Thursday and Friday. Layer up and bundle up for Thanksgiving day, especially if you plan to head out to the parade!. Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 25, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas
The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets
EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers
EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
klaq.com
A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It
In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
macaronikid.com
Date Night Ideas: Fancy Japanese Restaurant in Downtown El Paso
Want a date night with your spouse after a long week with the kids? Say no more! Sushi Itto is the perfect place for a date night away from kids. Sushiitto is great for groups, couples, or anyone looking for amazing Japanese cuisine. The restaurant that I’ve decided to review...
Former UTEP greats Jones brothers, family help Borderland families enjoy Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP greats Aaron and Alvin Jones and the “A&A All The Way” Foundation are helping families enjoy an thanksgiving meal.This year the foundation partnered with the Khalid Foundation to help even more people in the community. The two foundations had close to 300 turkeys to giveaway today at Hawkins […]
El Paso News
FBI El Paso warns of not so merry holiday scams
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too! As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take. many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
