Read full article on original website
Related
The Weather Channel
Nicole: Condos In Danger Of Collapse On Florida's East Coast, State of Emergency For 45 Counties
Buildings were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian. Some people refused to evacuate. Street flooding was reported in several areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East...
Migrant flights cost a fraction of what aviation contractor charged Fla.
New documents released show the company hired to organize migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard charged the state hundreds of thousands of dollars more than what it actually spent on the flights.
Comments / 0