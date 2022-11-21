Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Vantrease leads Georgia Southern past Appalachian St.
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ezrah Archie for the game-winning score to lead Georgia Southern to a dramatic 51-48 double overtime win over Appalachian State. Each team scored a touchdown in the first overtime, and the Mountaineers’ Michael Hughes kicked a 32-yard field goal in Appalachian State’s second overtime possession. After Vantrease threw incomplete on first down, he came back with a laser to Archie and Georgia Southern fans stormed the field. Hughes missed a 30-yard field goal as time expired in regulation with the game tied at 38. Nate Noel ran for 171 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns for the Mountaineers.
