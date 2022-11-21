ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Cordeiro, Robinson lead San Jose State past Hawaii 27-14

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw two short touchdown passes, Kairee Robinson ran for 148 yards, and San Jose State defeated Hawaii 27-14. Cordeiro threw touchdown passes of 5 yards and 7 yards to Elijah Cooks and Robinson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Spartans a 21-6 lead approaching the midway point of the third quarter. Taren Schive kicked two short field goals and the San Jose defense held on downs inside its own 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Brayden Schager finished 25-of-45 passing for 230 yards for Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
wcn247.com

Podziemski powers Santa Clara to 86-76 victory over Iona

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandin Podziemski finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to propel Santa Clara to an 86-76 victory over Iona in the Las Vegas Classic. Podziemski sank 7 of 13 shots, all three of his 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws for the Broncos (5-2). He added three steals. Keshawn Justice scored 19 on 6-of-10 shooting. Jacob Holt came off the bench to score 12 without missing a shot. Walter Clayton Jr. hit all six of his 3-point shots, scoring 26 to lead the Gaels (2-2).
SANTA CLARA, CA
wcn247.com

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. The 50-year-old Shaw led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as coach. He finished 96-54. The falloff in recent years has been drastic. The Cardinal are 14-28 over the last four seasons and 3-16 in Pac-12 play the past two years. Shaw, who played for Stanford in the early 1990s, replaced Jim Harbaugh as head coach in 2011. He had been offensive coordinator for Harbaugh.
STANFORD, CA
wcn247.com

Jump leads No. 2 Stanford with 19 in win over Grambling St

HONOLULU (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 11 of her 19 points before halftime and No. 2 Stanford eased past Grambling State 87-50 on the second day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The Cardinal never trailed and led the Tigers by as many as 39. Lauren Betts and Elena Bosgana added 11 points apiece for the Cardinal, who grabbed 48 rebounds to Grambling State’s 26. Colbi Maples scored 13 points and Tiana Gardner 11 for the Tigers, who were held to 32.1% shooting from the field.
GRAMBLING, LA
wcn247.com

BYU rolls past Stanford 35-26 in regular-season finale

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford. The Cougars scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take control in their regular season finale and assure themselves of a winning record for a fifth straight season. Hall threw two TD passes to Isaac Rex but BYU did much of its damage on the ground with 358 yards rushing. Tanner McKee threw for 313 yards and a TD but it wasn’t enough to prevent Stanford from posting back-to-back seasons with at least nine losses for the first time in school history.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy