ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Video of Rihanna at World Cup Goes Viral Again After Lookalike Mixup With Influencer Priscila Beatrice

Rihanna has gone viral yet again this week — though not for the reason you might think. In a viral Twitter post today, the Grammy Award-winning musician was mistakenly identified as Brazilian influencer Priscila Beatrice, who presents herself as a Rihanna lookalike on social media. “Brazilian Priscila Beatrice is once again mistaken by Rihanna,” says the caption of the video in an English translation, which led some people to think that Priscila was somehow impersonating Rihanna at the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, which is currently in session. Other users shared snarky memes in response to the false identification. However, the viral...
The Independent

England vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup game online and on TV

England take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the pack in midfield as a result, as they look to remain unbeaten...
sporf.com

England v USA: UK start time, how to watch Group B clash

After taking three points in their first game, the Three Lions will look to make it two wins from two against the USA. Here is all you need to know, including the start time and where to watch, for England v America. England’s dynamic attacking threat, led by two goals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy