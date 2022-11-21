Read full article on original website
Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
Drought Expected to Continue Through Winter Months in SE Kansas
The extended drought is expected to continue during the winter months for a majority of the Central and Southwestern U.S. For the third consecutive winter, warmer-than-average temperatures are expected along the Gulf Coast and Southern portions of the county, according to the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.
Charitable Organizations Need You Tuesday
Black Friday shopping continues today, but charitable organizations would like to remind you of another special day coming up. Giving Tuesday, established in 2012, is an opportunity for people to show their generosity in ways like helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill or giving to a cause. This Giving Tuesday, the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center Foundation asks for your support for their associates.
Red Raven Sweep Colby on the Road
The Coffeyville Community College Red Raven Men’s and Women’s basketball teams swept a pair of games in Colby on Saturday. The Raven Men go to 9 – 1 on the season with the 98 – 83 victory over the Trojans. The Red Ravens were down by 5 when a 6 – 0 run gave them the lead that they held the rest of the game. That 6-0 run was capped by a three pointer by Nathan Johnson.
