FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashawn Davis knocked down six 3-pointers and Tolu Smith added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Mississippi State held off Utah 52-49 to win the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament’s Beach Division. The Bulldogs remain undefeated through six games.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO