EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota’s game with the Dallas pass rush won’t just go away on its own. The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm — and upright — when they face New England on Thursday night. After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36). “It’s tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We’ve just got to move toward more quick game — getting the ball out quicker, putting the ball in space and letting people work. If things are not working out the way we planned, we need to find a way to adjust and go toward something that’s going to work better for us.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO