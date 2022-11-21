Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Ezra Cleveland Could Take on a Massive Role for Vikings in Week 12
For the second time in as many weeks, the Vikings lost their star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a concussion. As a result, head coach Kevin O’Connell has already announced that they second-year offensive lineman will not play on Thanksgiving against the New England Patriots. Because of this development, Ezra Cleveland could take on a massive role for the Vikings.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
Vikings Remaining QB Menu Is Delightful
If the Minnesota Vikings want to close out the 2022 regular season with another stack of wins, the opposing quarterback gauntlet isn’t too frightful. The New York Jets announced the demotion of 2021 1st-Round draft pick Zach Wilson on Wednesday, setting the stage for Mike White at QB1 when the Vikings host Robert Saleh’s team in a week and a half.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
Yardbarker
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering Quarterback Change
We've already seen a couple of notable starting quarterback changes in the NFL this season, including in Washington, where Taylor Heinicke has supplanted Carson Wentz. Another change could be coming. On Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that the door is open for starting quarterback Davis Mills to be...
Yardbarker
Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Yardbarker
Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB
Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers basically confirms that his thumb is broken
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers obviously hasn't been right this season. Some have attributed it to his age while others may think the Packers are just having an off year in general. They are 4-7 after all and have lost six of their last seven games. There is that...
Vikings CB Problem Intensifies
Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
Yardbarker
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota’s game with the Dallas pass rush won’t just go away on its own. The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm — and upright — when they face New England on Thursday night. After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36). “It’s tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We’ve just got to move toward more quick game — getting the ball out quicker, putting the ball in space and letting people work. If things are not working out the way we planned, we need to find a way to adjust and go toward something that’s going to work better for us.”
NBC Sports
David Andrews injury: Latest update on when Patriots center could return
The New England Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while. After reporting earlier Monday that it was feared Andrews could potentially miss the rest of the campaign...
Vikings May Need to Hold Open Tryouts at CB
The good news for the Minnesota Vikings is that the New England Patriots wide receiver room is basically a group of ghosts. The bad news is that even ghosts can catch the football, and Minnesota’s secondary may be void of truly anyone. For Thanksgiving night, fans still able to run after their feasts may be invited on the field.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
Yardbarker
A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense
With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields injury revealed; could be season ending
The Chicago Bears might have a different quarterback next week. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was injured at the end of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The Bears quarterback was seen carted off the field following the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would be day-to-day. It’s possible the Bears could start backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after a report revealed Fields’ injury.
Comments / 0