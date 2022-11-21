SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- PeaceHealth has announced that its urgent care clinic near Gateway Street will be closed starting on Thanksgiving Day until April. PeaceHealth says they are consolidating their urgent care provider and nursing teams at their west Eugene location. As such, the location at 860 Beltline Rd. will be closed for urgent care services through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth said the facility will be open only for pre-surgical COVID-19 testing on an appointment basis. The urgent care clinic is currently scheduled to re-open in April.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO