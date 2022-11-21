Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center lowering adoption fees for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be offering $25 adoptions for all pets in the shelter as part of a national event to try to empty the shelters and find homes for adoptable pets. Saving Grace says they are one of more than 275 pet shelters in...
kpic
Grand marshals, firefighters, and superheroes help launch 2022 Festival of Lights
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With friends, family, and superheroes cheering them on, the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights took the first trip through the displays Sunday night, marking the opening of the 20th edition of the event. Seated in the cab of a Douglas County...
kcfmradio.com
Protecting your Purchases; Coquille Lockdown; Businesses Depend on Local Shoppers; Pets Pics with Santa
The holiday season comes with a lot of joy, but it can include some heartache if you are not careful. It can also be a time of increased theft as we shop and get ready for gift givng. Florence police recommend a few things to do to make sure that you and your purchases are safe. Officer Garret Litterell says securing your purchases is important.
kezi.com
PeaceHealth closing urgent care clinic at Gateway Street until April
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- PeaceHealth has announced that its urgent care clinic near Gateway Street will be closed starting on Thanksgiving Day until April. PeaceHealth says they are consolidating their urgent care provider and nursing teams at their west Eugene location. As such, the location at 860 Beltline Rd. will be closed for urgent care services through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth said the facility will be open only for pre-surgical COVID-19 testing on an appointment basis. The urgent care clinic is currently scheduled to re-open in April.
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
Lebanon-Express
Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years
After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
Rural Oregon town rejected a preschool for years. Now parents embrace its expansion
Days before Halloween, children at Yoncalla Preschool gathered around a table displaying images of loved ones who had passed away, some shown in framed photos, some hand-drawn: Delanee’s grandma wearing a Santa hat, Brooklynn’s grandpa holding her on his lap, Jayah’s pug named Romeo. The class was...
kezi.com
Pedestrian connection on Pearl Street opened, providing foot traffic for local businesses
EUGENE, Ore. -- After three months of construction to improve safety and walkability, Pearl Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue has reopened. Obie Companies, the corporation that manages development at 5th Street Market in Eugene, reports that a project to enhance pedestrian connector between Market Alley and 5th Street Public Market has been completed just in time for the holidays. Obie Companies said the project created a safe place for pedestrians to cross Pearl Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue, and was a collaboration between Obie Companies, the city of Eugene, and Lane County. Construction reportedly began on August 15.
kezi.com
Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
Emerald Media
PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District completes Development Project
Since April of 2021, PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District, near the University of Oregon campus, has undergone a modernization project, replacing four older buildings and remodeling other parts of the hospital. The grounds are now landscaped, leaving a large grass area featuring benches and a rock walkway. Four...
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
hh-today.com
The spread that disappeared: A mystery
Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
kezi.com
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
eugeneweekly.com
A Track Record of Neglect
PeaceHealth doctor Christy Horton pleaded guilty Nov. 1 in Eugene Municipal Court to one count of first degree animal neglect related to her three great Danes. Two remaining charges were dismissed by the city of Eugene as part of the plea deal. Horton was charged with animal cruelty, but never...
KATU.com
Art prop gun mistaken for actual firearm, alerting Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tuesday evening, November 22, the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety responded to a call where a witness reported seeing a person with a possible firearm within the Hawley-Buxton residence halls. Oregon State Public Safety's Twitter page says that officers arrived on scene and reviewed...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE FIRE IN PATROL STATUS, ONE IN MOP-UP STATUS
Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association says one fire is in patrol status and one is in mop-up status, after they were discovered Saturday afternoon. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said at the Brown Mountain Fire, 15 miles east of Sutherlin, active fire suppression by private landowners took place throughout the weekend. The 150-acre fire was limited to a logging unit location. Landowner crews will continue heat and smoke checks and patrol the unit area for several days to come.
kptv.com
Prop gun triggers ‘active threat situation’ at Oregon State University
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A prop gun mistaken for a real firearm triggered an “active threat situation’ on the campus of Oregon State University on Tuesday night. A tweet sent out by the university at 8:39 p.m. told people to stay inside and wait for further instructions in Buxton and Hawley Hall. The tweet also instructed people to call 911 if they were injured.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In The Area Predict A Particularly Severe Respiratory Virus Season For Children
Severe Respiratory Virus Season: Children are the group who are being affected the most severely by the rise in respiratory virus cases. Concern has been expressed within the local medical community regarding a lack of available hospital beds and personnel. A week ago, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order...
kqennewsradio.com
SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT
A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
kezi.com
Law enforcement serving warrant at Florence apartment
FLORENCE, Ore. -- Several law enforcement agencies are working to serve a warrant on a suspect who officials said is barricaded in an apartment complex. As of 3 p.m. on November 23, the incident was still taking place in an apartment complex on 43rd Street in Florence. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said a Special Response Team arrived on the scene before 2:15 p.m. with assistance from Oregon State Police and Florence Police Department to serve a warrant on a suspect who had apparently barricaded themselves in an apartment. Officials did not disclose the nature of the warrant the suspect was wanted for.
