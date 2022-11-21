ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

KWCH.com

Some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While several stores closed their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, a few remained open for business. Shoppers in need of last-minute items, or meals, should still be mindful because most stores that are open have reduced their hours in hopes of getting employees out of the building in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.

Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

More than 300 residents turn out for 17th annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at the David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night

The David Traylor Zoo is all lit up following the annual Happy Holidaze tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. More than 20,000 feet of lights were flipped on by the Mitchell family. Rick and Colleen Mitchell won the opportunity during the annual roundup auction earlier this year and passed the duties on to their three grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remy.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

SCHEELS bringing hundreds of jobs to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The all sports retailer SCHEELS is planning on opening its second Kansas store in Wichita and is hoping to hire 500 people by the summer at 2023. SCHEELS says they have opened a career center in Wichita where people can come for information or to apply and interviews have already begun. With over 230,000 square feet and 75 different stores, they are looking for people who are passionate about the outdoors, sports and fashion.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Villa Del Sol Restaurant to open next month

On December 2, a new Mexican restaurant will be opening at 2227 N. Arkansas. Villa Del Sol Restaurant is taking over the space that used to be such restaurants like Armando’s Mexican Grill, Taqueria El Paisa and Casa Del Charro. The owners have local Wichita restaurant experience, as they...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Fire destroys southeast Wichita home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in southeast Wichita. Crews saw flames coming from an attached garage when they got to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court. That’s in a neighborhood near Pawnee and Webb Road.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
KSN.com

Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

