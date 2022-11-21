Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
KAKE TV
'It's free for everyone': Local BBQ restaurant, Convoy of Hope ready to serve hundreds a proper Thanksgiving meal
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - While most people will be off work enjoying time with friends and family and probably eating way too much food, for some, it's one of the busiest days of the year, and people right here in Wichita will be working hard to make sure no one goes hungry.
KWCH.com
Some stores open on Thanksgiving Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While several stores closed their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, a few remained open for business. Shoppers in need of last-minute items, or meals, should still be mindful because most stores that are open have reduced their hours in hopes of getting employees out of the building in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
KWCH.com
Winfield community mourns death of beloved husband, father and professor
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield community is mourning the death of a man said to have brought life to the stage and who is credited for showing how to make the most out of life. Roger Moon, a retired professor at Southwestern College, died earlier this week from brain...
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
KVOE
More than 300 residents turn out for 17th annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at the David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo is all lit up following the annual Happy Holidaze tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. More than 20,000 feet of lights were flipped on by the Mitchell family. Rick and Colleen Mitchell won the opportunity during the annual roundup auction earlier this year and passed the duties on to their three grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remy.
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
KAKE TV
SCHEELS bringing hundreds of jobs to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The all sports retailer SCHEELS is planning on opening its second Kansas store in Wichita and is hoping to hire 500 people by the summer at 2023. SCHEELS says they have opened a career center in Wichita where people can come for information or to apply and interviews have already begun. With over 230,000 square feet and 75 different stores, they are looking for people who are passionate about the outdoors, sports and fashion.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Crowded Kansas Humane Society reduces adoption fees for dogs, puppies Thanksgiving week
If you’ve been wanting to add a furry companion to your family, here’s your chance. The Kansas Humane Society has been struggling with capacity issues the last several months. So it has reduced adoption fees for dogs, starting Wednesday. The fees now will be $49 for adult dogs...
wichitabyeb.com
Villa Del Sol Restaurant to open next month
On December 2, a new Mexican restaurant will be opening at 2227 N. Arkansas. Villa Del Sol Restaurant is taking over the space that used to be such restaurants like Armando’s Mexican Grill, Taqueria El Paisa and Casa Del Charro. The owners have local Wichita restaurant experience, as they...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
kfdi.com
Fire destroys southeast Wichita home
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in southeast Wichita. Crews saw flames coming from an attached garage when they got to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court. That’s in a neighborhood near Pawnee and Webb Road.
KAKE TV
Respiratory illnesses spreading before Thanksgiving, uptick expected post-holiday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Doctors in Wichita are continuing to see an influx in respiratory illnesses and said another uptick after Thanksgiving is likely. Dr. Jody Elson said cases of RSV, influenza, and strep throat are most common right now. She is a family physician and volunteer at Guadalupe Clinic. “It's...
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
KSN.com
Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
Comments / 0