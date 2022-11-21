Read full article on original website
Big Ten football power rankings: No doubt about No. 1
The Big Ten regular season has come to a close and the matchup is set for the Big Ten championship. Not surprisingly, the conference title game will include the best team in the conference, who just so happens to be the defending conference champion as well. Michigan and Ohio State were playing at a different level from the rest of the Big Ten for the majority of the year, and the much-anticipated showdown in Columbus, Ohio came out living up to the hype before the momentum of the game slanted entirely in favor of the Wolverines. And with that, Michigan climbed...
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win
After a wild Saturday, the Utah Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship against USC.
Oregon Ducks officially eliminated from Pac-12 Championship contention
It looks like the Oregon Ducks will be taking the next few weeks off. That may be a good thing, in the end. It will give them a chance to recuperate after what was an incredibly embarrassing and abysmal loss to the Oregon State Beavers, where they blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to lose the rivalry game in Corvallis. The loss opened the door for the Washington Huskies to decide the fate of the Ducks, which is never something that you want if you’re an Oregon fan. With Washington’s 51-33 win over the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup on Saturday...
Cal Basketball: Men Fall to 0-7; Women Win Their Fourth in a Row
The winless Bears head into Pac-12 play Wednesday at home vs. USC.
