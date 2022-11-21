John Morrison Says CM Punk Always Had A Temper When Things Don’t Go His Way, How Much He Enjoyed Wrestling Punk

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
411mania.com
Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
As previously reported, The Elite trolled CM Punk and Chicago fans during last night’s AEW Dynamite, with references to the former World Champion. Kenny Omega bit someone’s arm, then later hit the GTS for a two count. Meanwhile, Matt Jackson mocked Punk’s previous Buckshot Lariat attempts. According...
itrwrestling.com
Those Close To CM Punk “Not Happy” With Mocking From The Elite On Dynamite
On the November 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite The Elite took on Death Triangle in the second match of their best of seven series. To make things even more interesting, the show was held in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago. This marked the first time that AEW had returned...
wrestlinginc.com
The Elite Trolls CM Punk During Match On AEW Dynamite
In case you haven't heard, back in September, some of AEW's top stars were... in hot water. After the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk spoke at a post-show media scrum. Before any questions could be asked by reporters, Punk exploded. He threw verbal shots at a number of individuals: Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and of course, the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). A physical backstage altercation involving Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and others followed the media scrum tirade. The AEW World Championship held by Punk and The Elite's trios titles were declared vacant while all parties involved were pulled from AEW programming.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
wrestlinginc.com
Some AEW Talent Reportedly Skeptical Of Tony Khan And CM Punk's Claims
The drama regarding CM Punk and AEW continues to swirl. Following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW boss Tony Khan was asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if CM Punk requested Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster due to the complicated history between the two performers. Khan responded by saying that was not the case but, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, not everyone in AEW believes that answer to be truthful.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Calls His AEW Full Gear Match Surreal, Says Darby Allin Really Brought It, Talks Facing Off With Sting
On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about his matchup at this past weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where Double-J and Jay Lethal took a loss to the dynamic duo of Sting and Darby Allin. Check out highlights from the podcast in the highlights below.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlinginc.com
Kerry Morton On 'Family Business,' Storytelling Wrestling, Communication With WWE, Tyrus As Champion & More - Exclusive
Kerry Morton has a lot to prove in pro wrestling and it doesn't just stop within the ropes. Being the son of the legendary Ricky Morton, Kerry has a lot of legacy to carry on his back; he recently started to etch his own legacy in the National Wrestling Alliance as the new Junior Heavyweight Champion, a title he just secured at the Hard Times 3 PPV. Morton has tagged with his father countless times in the ring, but Hard Times began a path for the 21-year-old to showcase his ability as a singles star.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg: ‘I Didn’t Get Broken Matt Hardy’
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how he didn’t understand Matt Hardy’s Broken character that he did in Impact Wrestling and later the Woken character in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Asks Fans To 'Let It Go' In Regards To AEW All Out Drama
The drama over the alleged backstage brawl at the All Out pay-per-view in September has enveloped AEW for months, and Kenny Omega is asking fans to "let it go." In a new interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, Omega opened up about his in-ring return last weekend alongside The Young Bucks following their lengthy suspensions over the All Out incident.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Effy Discusses Being At A Weird Stage Of His Career: “I’ve Punched Down A Lot Of Weird Doors”
Indie wrestling superstar and GCW regular Effy recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how he feels he is at a weird point of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How he has achieved much more in wrestling than he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus Says He Thought His Career Was Over Which Is Why He Now Treats Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
WWE superstar Sheamus recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling to hype up this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the Celtic Warrior and the Brawling Brutes will team up with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens to take on WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
411mania.com
Death Triangle Beats Elite On AEW Dynamite, Several CM Punk References In Match
Death Triangle went up another win against The Elite in their series on AEW Dynamite in a match with several references to CM Punk. The two teams faced off in the second match of their best of seven series in Chicago, with the AEW Trios Champions coming out ahead. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE: ‘I Wish He Was Still Here’
Dustin Rhodes made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about his little brother, Cody, leaving AEW for WWE earlier this year after being a founder of the rival promotion. “Kind of down a little bit, but you know, Cody...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Explains Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
When Renee Paquette signed with AEW last month, she had not been affiliated with a wrestling promotion after leaving WWE in 2020. In an interview on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," Paquette said her decision not to return to WWE was the right move, both professionally and personally. "I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
Comments / 0