WWE Reportedly Gives Verbal Commitment for WrestleMania 43 Host City If Venue Is Built, WWE Issues Statement

wrestlingheadlines.com
Shocker Title Change at WWE Survivor Series Tonight
Austin Theory is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event saw Theory capture the WWE United States Title by winning a Triple Threat over Bobby Lashley and the former champion, Seth Rollins. The following recap of the finish comes from our detailed recap:...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Survivor Series Saturday Schedule, Live Taping from Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina
WWE has announced a full line-up of Survivor Series Saturday programming for Peacock and the WWE Network. The coverage begins at 10am ET with a new episode of Best Of Survivor Series, then wraps with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosting a post-show press conference after the big War Games event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Recalls Triple H Pitching WarGames For WWE Survivor Series Years Ago
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how Vince McMahon, who was then the CEO and Chairman of WWE, had rejected Triple H’s request to bring WarGames to Survivor Series.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Maria Kanellis Says The AEW Women’s Division Is “Finding Their Groove”
AEW star and longtime industry veteran Maria Kanellis recently joined Just Alyx for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on the young promotion’s women’s division, and how she thinks they are finding their groove after a rocky start. Check out Maria’s thoughts, as well as the full video interview, in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Shares Who Should Face Steve Austin If He Returns To The Ring
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the reports regarding WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin potentially wrestling again at WrestleMania 39. The current WWE regime led by Triple H wants Austin to wrestle again,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Talks Success of His Storyline with The Bloodline, Honorary Uce Angle on WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn says he’s not entirely surprised at the success of his storyline with The Bloodline. Zayn recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell and said the storyline is the perfect example of what happens when things work in execution more than they do on paper. He was asked if he was initially confident that the angle would be a success.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Exciting Division Title Match and More Announced for Impact’s IPWF: Rival Survival, Tapings Held Tonight
Impact Wrestling is taping their next throwback pay-per-view tonight from the WrestleCade event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, featuring the stars of the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation. The retro event being taped tonight is billed as the “IPWF: Rival Survival” show. It will air as the IPWF Throwback Throwdown III pay-per-view...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses His Heat With Jeff Jarrett
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF to Explain Situation with William Regal on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Saves Regal from Jon Moxley
AEW World Champion MJF is set to explain his working relationship with William Regal next week. This week’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite opened up with an in-ring promo by William Regal, who was set to explain why he helped MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear last Saturday. He insulted the fans of Chicago and received a “fuck you Regal!” chant. Regal asked fans if they wanted to hear from the new AEW World Champion, and they did, but Regal then informed him that they would see him next week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Titus O’Neil Names His Favorite Part Of Working For WWE
WWE superstar and global ambassador Titus O’Neil named his favorite part of working for the company during a recent interview with Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw. Check out what the former tag champion had to say on the subject, as well as one of his lifelong goals, in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Four-Day Sale on Tickets for Upcoming Events
WWE is now offering a sale on select live event tickets. The Black Friday offer of 30% off select tickets to upcoming WWE events runs until Monday, November 28 at 10pm. Fans can visit wwe.com/events and use the passcode WWECYBER when checking out with the various ticket providers. WWE is...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA USA Results 11/26/22
Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm) First Match: The Pope & JTG vs. The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell & Sal Rinauro. JTG and Gaagz The Gimp will start things off. Gimp is playing mind games with JTG. JTG tags in Pope. Gimp talks strategy with Judais. Gimp drop steps into a side headlock. Pope whips Gimp across the ring. Gimp runs into Pope. Pope drops Gimp with a shoulder tackle. Gimp drops down on the canvas. Gimp stops Pope in his tracks. Gimp sticks his tongue out. Pope continues to zip Gimp’s mask. Pope with a straight right hand. Pope tags in JTG. Pope with a Body Avalanche. JTG bodyslams Gimp for a one count. Gimp shoves JTG. Gimp with a greco roman eye poke. Gimp applies The Sleeper Hold. JTG sends Gimp back first into the canvas. JTG nails Gimp with a Pump Kick. JTG with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Gimp rolls away from JTG. Judais tags himself in.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Talks Whether The Rock Had ‘It’ From His First Day In WWE
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on The Rock’s WWE debut at the Survivor Series event in 1996 and whether he thought Rock had the ‘it factor.’ Hardy began appearing for the company in 1994, but wasn’t signed to a full-time contract until 1998.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Results and Videos 11/25/2022 (Xyon Quinn, Elektra Lopez, Damon Kemp, Others)
– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped last Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary, while Kelly Kincaid did ring announcing. – Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. Quinn started the match with a show of disrespect. Ledge...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Updates on Scorpio Sky’s AEW Status
Scorpio Sky could be returning to the ring for AEW soon. Sky has not wrestled since dropping the AEW TNT Title to former champion Wardlow on the July 6 edition of AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Sky has been on the shelf with a leg injury, which he had been dealing with in the months before he went away.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Three Entrants Confirmed For PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the first three entrants for their upcoming Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe in Los Angeles, California. The entrants include IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker, and indie...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Compares Backstage Influence Of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels
During an appearance on the Monte and The Pharoah podcast, Dennis Knight, who performed as Mideon and Phineas I. Godwinn throughout the Attitude Era, talked about The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The former WWE star was also part of the backstage group the Bone Street Krew, which The Undertaker led.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tickets On Sale Today For AEW Dynamite In San Francisco, CA and Phoenix, AZ
On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA on March 1st. The promotion will also air an episode of Rampage two nights later. Tickets for AEW Dynamite at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on February 22 will also go on sale.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Reveals Upcoming WWE Return
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says he is scheduled to be at two upcoming WWE events. Flair revealed during a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast that he is scheduled to be a part of the RAW 30th Anniversary episode on January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Flair said he will also be at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 28 in San Antonio, TX.
