Kenny Omega Talks the Goal of AEW’s Best Of 7 Series, Says Fans Will Get to Know Death Triangle
Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will feature AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series. The first match was held at Full Gear this past Saturday, with Death Triangle getting the win. AEW Executive Vice President Kenny...
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
Saraya Says She Wants To Get Her Brother Zak On AEW Dark: “He Just Did New Japan, People Loved Him”
AEW superstar Saraya was the latest guest on the Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former multi-time women’s champion stating that she hopes she can get some of her family, specifically her brother Zak, onto AEW Dark. That and more from her interview can be found in the highlights below.
Rohit Raju Gives His Thoughts On Jordynne Grace, Ace Austin, and Rocky Romero
During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp former IMPACT star and current free agent Rohit Raju spoke about some of his favorite competitors in his former company, which inlucdes Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, former X-Division champion Ace Austin, and NJPW superstar Rocky Romero. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Sheamus Says He Thought His Career Was Over Which Is Why He Now Treats Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
WWE superstar Sheamus recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling to hype up this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the Celtic Warrior and the Brawling Brutes will team up with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens to take on WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
Thunder Rosa Stripped of the AEW Women’s World Title, New Champion Named, Rosa Reacts
Jamie Hayter is your new AEW Women’s World Champion. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Renee Paquette announced that AEW officials have asked Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Title. Paquette said Rosa agreed to relinquish the strap for the benefit of the AEW women’s division.
Mia Yim Explains Why She Returned To WWE
Mia Yim spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count to talk about her return to WWE. During it, the WWE Raw star spoke about why she returned to the company after being let go last year. She has since aligned herself with The OC. “Triple H. I have a lot...
Anthony Bowens Says Dante Martin Is Doing Fine After Injury Scare
AEW’s Dante Martin was feared to have been injured on this past week’s taping of Rampage. The Top Flight star went down during the ROH tag team title match against FTR, a bout that will be airing later today. This comes shortly after his brother, Darius Martin, returned from an injury caused by a car crash.
Matt Hardy: “I’m Really Excited About MJF’s Run As AEW World Champion”
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including William Regal siding with MJF to help him win the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear. Here are the highlights:. MJF winning the AEW World...
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
Jade Cargill vs. Bow Wow Feud to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.
Bianca Belair Recalls Being Overly Emotional After Crown Jewel Matchup
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Comicbook Nation about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on getting to compete against Bailey at Crown Jewel earlier this year, a match that the EST recalls getting very emotional at due the setting being in the controversial country of Saudi Arabia. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kurt Angle Says Randy Orton’s Back Surgery Will Hopefully Save His Career
Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a unification match. WWE wrote him off television after the match due to a back injury. WWE initially...
Mick Foley Explains Why His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows including the edict of having no wives or girlfriends backstage at WWE events in 1996. Here are the highlights:. The first time he brought his kids backstage at a WWE show:. “She...
Bobby Lashley Working on a New Reality TV Show
WWE’s Bobby Lashley is currently filming a reality TV show. Lashley recently appeared on the Sidewalks Entertainment show and talked about his side hustle – flipping real estate. He revealed that he’s currently filming a reality TV show that focuses on how he and his team flip houses.
The House of Black Returns on AEW Dynamite to Destroy Other Stables
The House of Black has officially returned to AEW as a four-person stable – Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite saw AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retain his title over Jake Hager. After the match, Cassidy was tended to by Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, but QT Marshall and The Factory (Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnsons, Aaron Solo) came out to the ramp for a promo. Marshall began to issue a challenge to Cassidy, but the lights went out and the music hit, then Hart appeared on the ramp.
Homicide Calls Chris Jericho The GOAT, Says He Would Crush Jericho In AEW, Talks Working With Will Ospreay
The legendary Homicide recently joined the Counted Out podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the ROH world title run of Chris Jericho, how he would crush Jericho in a singles-match, and what his thoughts were on working with Will Ospreay on NJPW STRONG. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Zack Clayton Says Christopher Daniels Was The One Who Offered Him An AEW Contract
AEW star Zack Clayton recently spoke with TV Insider about a wide range of topics, including how former multi-time world champion Christopher Daniels was the one who offered him his AEW contract. Highlights from the interview are below. Talks getting signed by AEW:. Signing a full-time deal is something I’m...
WWE Signs Star of Netflix’s “Cheer” Docuseries
WWE has signed Gabi Butler from the “Cheer” docuseries on Netflix. People revealed today that Butler, a longtime gymnast, has officially signed a contract with WWE. It appears she may have signed as a NIL talent, but that was not confirmed. Butler told the outlet that she fell in love with pro wrestling this past summer while attending SummerSlam in Nashville, TN.
