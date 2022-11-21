Titus Alexander Talks WWE Appearance, Competing For The Impact X-Division Title, His Status On The Indie Scene

Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
411mania.com
Renee Paquette Says She Was In Talks With WWE Before Going to AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed reports that she was in discussions with WWE before she ultimately signed with AEW. It had been reported in October that WWE made an offer to Paquette that she ultimately turned down in favor of AEW, and she spoke about those discussions while on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again
Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Was A Huge Fan Of Former WWE Star
For decades Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE and it’s not big secret that Vince had his favorites when it came to the wrestlers on the roster. During the Attitude Era, Ken Shamrock signed with WWE and he seemed to be working his way up to becoming one of the top stars in the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Calls His AEW Full Gear Match Surreal, Says Darby Allin Really Brought It, Talks Facing Off With Sting
On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about his matchup at this past weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where Double-J and Jay Lethal took a loss to the dynamic duo of Sting and Darby Allin. Check out highlights from the podcast in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/25/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Albany, NY to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More on Karl Anderson’s Challenger for NJPW Title Defense, Backstage Notes on Anderson and Luke Gallows’ NJPW Futures
WWE’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are reportedly set to work more NJPW dates. As noted, The O.C. took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title on Wednesday, December 14 at NJPW’s World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals event from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan. You can click here for the video from Anderson, Gallows and AJ Styles. The announcement came after a storyline where NJPW threatened to strip Anderson of the title, amid reports that he and Gallows may be working NJPW dates in the future, including the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January from the Tokyo Dome.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Names His Dream WWE Opponent
Wardlow has many attributes going for him right now — he's a former AEW TNT Champion, sports the cool nickname of "War-Daddy," and is one of professional wrestling's most beloved hosses. Typically categorized as a wrestler with a large, muscular physique, the hoss archetype has produced many recognizable names in the industry, including Wardlow himself.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Effy Discusses Being At A Weird Stage Of His Career: “I’ve Punched Down A Lot Of Weird Doors”
Indie wrestling superstar and GCW regular Effy recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how he feels he is at a weird point of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How he has achieved much more in wrestling than he...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
411mania.com
Various News: The O.C. Returning to NJPW on Dec. 14, Karl Anderson Will Defend NEVER Title, Sammy Guevara Taking a Break From His Vlog Series
– The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) announced on Instagram that they are returning to NJPW on December 14. Karl Anderson will finally defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at the event. Karl Anderson wrote in the caption, “Message regarding the #NeverOpenweightChampionship from a full blown #WWEGuy as the greatest never champion of all time. See ya December 14.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?
Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team. On a related note,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
