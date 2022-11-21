Read full article on original website
College football Power Rankings after Week 13
Four losses in the top 10 highlight the final week of the regular season in this week's Power Rankings.
'It's time for me to step aside.' Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
Stanford coach David Shaw resigned after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9.
No. 12 Washington outlasts Washington St 55-33 in Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 485 yards and had five total touchdowns and No. 12 Washington reclaimed the Apple Cup with a wild 51-33 victory over Washington State on Saturday night. A year after the Huskies watched the Cougars celebrate snapping a seven-game losing streak on the turf of Husky Stadium, Washington kept alive its hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl game thanks to its standout quarterback and a handful of defensive stops in the second half. The 84 combined points were the most in the 114 matchups between the rivals. Washington (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12, No. 13 CFP) outscored the Cougars (7-5, 4-5) 23-6 in the second half after a dizzying first half that featured 55 combined points, 630 combined yards of offense and a 28-27 lead for the Huskies at the break.
