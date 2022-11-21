Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
nodq.com
Possible spoiler regarding 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team at WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair (along with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner) will face Damage CTRL (along with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley) in a War Games match at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. Fightful Select noted the following about a possible spoiler for the 5th member of Bianca’s team…
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Names the Big Regret He Has Regarding The Shield's WWE Booking
The Shield made their WWE debut 10 years ago this month, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant trios of the decade. But while the group initially split in 2014 following Seth Rollins' betrayal, the three would reunite multiple times up until Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) would leave the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling. Rollins spoke with NBC Sports Boston this week about the group and admitted he had one big regret regarding the group's reunions — namely, adding Kurt Angle as a last-minute member for their five-on-three handicap match at TLC in 2017.
Report: WWE's Becky Lynch to return soon, planned for WarGames match
The former WWE Raw & SmackDown Women's Champion could be revealed Friday.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again
Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
The WWE United States Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at Saturday’s Survivor Series event. It was announced during tonight’s go-home RAW that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat on Saturday. The three Superstars have feuded for the title for several weeks now.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
wrestleview.com
NWA Starrcade and WWF Survivor Series are born on Thanksgiving Day
The night was November 24, 1983, and the event was the National Wrestling Alliance’s first-ever Starrcade. The event, which took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC was billed as “A Flare for the Gold.”. NWA Starrcade 1983 was sold out with 15,547 in attendance, and in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 26 from the TD Garden, Boston, MA. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 12,735 tickets, with 183 left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,918. Here is the updated card:. Men’s WarGames Match:. The Bloodline...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?
Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team. On a related note,...
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Announcement and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will return to WWE NXT next Tuesday for another Deadline announcement. Michael previously announced the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, to take place at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. You can click here for the full details and rules on the matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Calls His AEW Full Gear Match Surreal, Says Darby Allin Really Brought It, Talks Facing Off With Sting
On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about his matchup at this past weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where Double-J and Jay Lethal took a loss to the dynamic duo of Sting and Darby Allin. Check out highlights from the podcast in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,008 tickets, and there are 1,162 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown to Air on FS1
The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1. The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Triple threat United States championship match set for Survivor Series
For weeks, issues have been escalating between United States champion Seth Rollins and a pair of former champions in Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. On Monday night's edition of Raw, it was announced that the three would meet in a triple threat bout at Survivor Series. During Raw, Rollins would...
