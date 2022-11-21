Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sgt. Slaughter Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE: “There’s No Way To Keep Him Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and how he believes the former Chairman is still invovled with WWE in some capacity. Highlights from the interview can be bound below. Says he thinks...
Possible Spoilers for WWE Survivor Series on Saturday
Maryse, Michelle McCool and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are scheduled to be backstage for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but there’s no word yet on if they are doing anything else for WWE while there. Maryse could always be filming something for the “Miz & Mrs.” show, or an angle with The Miz.
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 26 from the TD Garden, Boston, MA. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 12,735 tickets, with 183 left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,918. Here is the updated card:. Men’s WarGames Match:. The Bloodline...
Opening Betting Odds For Women’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley have been booked in the Women’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Team...
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT line-up. Ruca took to TikTok today to post a video, seen below, where she took issue with Stark’s promo from last week, where she took shots at the NXT women’s locker room and warned that she is now out to hunt everyone else. Ruca said the NXT women’s locker room is no place for Stark’s negative energy, and she has no problem telling her that, to her face, in the middle of the ring tonight.
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
Bianca Belair Promises To Be At Her Best At WarGames: “I’ll Do Whatever It Takes”
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the EST will be competing in one of two WarGames matchups. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How she brought her...
Bobby Lashley Working on a New Reality TV Show
WWE’s Bobby Lashley is currently filming a reality TV show. Lashley recently appeared on the Sidewalks Entertainment show and talked about his side hustle – flipping real estate. He revealed that he’s currently filming a reality TV show that focuses on how he and his team flip houses.
Spoiler on a Big Stipulation Main Event for ROH Final Battle
A stipulation main event is now set for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho appeared at tonight’s tapings for the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, with The Jericho Appreciation Society, and declared himself the best ROH champion of all-time. Claudio Castagnoli interrupted and talked about how he has to defeat Jericho to regain the title. He then challenged Jericho to a title match.
The House of Black Returns on AEW Dynamite to Destroy Other Stables
The House of Black has officially returned to AEW as a four-person stable – Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite saw AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retain his title over Jake Hager. After the match, Cassidy was tended to by Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, but QT Marshall and The Factory (Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnsons, Aaron Solo) came out to the ramp for a promo. Marshall began to issue a challenge to Cassidy, but the lights went out and the music hit, then Hart appeared on the ramp.
Kenny Omega Talks the Goal of AEW’s Best Of 7 Series, Says Fans Will Get to Know Death Triangle
Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will feature AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series. The first match was held at Full Gear this past Saturday, with Death Triangle getting the win. AEW Executive Vice President Kenny...
Thunder Rosa Stripped of the AEW Women’s World Title, New Champion Named, Rosa Reacts
Jamie Hayter is your new AEW Women’s World Champion. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Renee Paquette announced that AEW officials have asked Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Title. Paquette said Rosa agreed to relinquish the strap for the benefit of the AEW women’s division.
Triple H Officially Welcomes Gabi Butler to WWE
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has publicly welcomed cheerleader Gabi Butler to the company. As noted, People revealed on Tuesday how the star of the “Cheer” docuseries on Netflix has signed a new WWE contract. Butler, a longtime gymnast, said she fell in love with WWE after attending SummerSlam in Nashville back in July, where she spent time with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. You can click here for our previous report on Butler signing with WWE, along with her quotes on the future and more.
Rohit Raju Gives His Thoughts On Jordynne Grace, Ace Austin, and Rocky Romero
During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp former IMPACT star and current free agent Rohit Raju spoke about some of his favorite competitors in his former company, which inlucdes Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, former X-Division champion Ace Austin, and NJPW superstar Rocky Romero. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Bianca Belair Recalls Being Overly Emotional After Crown Jewel Matchup
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Comicbook Nation about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on getting to compete against Bailey at Crown Jewel earlier this year, a match that the EST recalls getting very emotional at due the setting being in the controversial country of Saudi Arabia. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
NJPW Announces Second Wrestle Kingdom 17 Show
NJPW has announced a second Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. It was announced this morning that the second WK17 event will be held on Saturday, January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. NJPW’s announcement noted that the Yokohama show will feature fallout from the main Wrestle Kingdom 17 show...
FTR Title Match and More Announced for the Black Friday Edition of AEW Rampage
Several matches have been announced for the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which will have a special start time of 4pm ET. Rampage will see IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles against Top Flight. The title match was...
Big Tag Team Match Set for WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
A big hard-hitting tag team match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. It was announced during tonight’s NXT show that The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, will finally lock up with Veer Mahaan and Sanga of Indus Sher at Deadline. Indus...
Eric Bischoff Wonders If MJF Will Follow John Cena’s Footsteps And Become An Actor
On the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the career trajectory of new AEW world champion MJF, and how he wonders if the Salt of the Earth will follow the footsteps of John Cena and leave professional wrestling and become a full-time actor. Check out Bischoff’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
