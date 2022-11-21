Read full article on original website
Buying a new car? You may be considering a vehicle that gets excellent fuel economy. But fuel costs are not the biggest expense a car owner faces. The biggest cost is depreciation as the vehicle loses its value. In fact, it’s been said a new car loses several thousand dollars in value when the new owner drives it off the lot.
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
The media portion of the 2022 LA Auto Show is complete. We did not meet Ram's new electric pickup truck yet; that's been pushed back to CES in January. But we did meet some cool new vehicles — electric and not — that have us reconsidering some of the automotive world's biggest icons.
Electric-vehicle startups including Rivian and Lucid are banking their futures on direct-to-consumer sales, eschewing the dealership model used by their more established rivals for what they call a more streamlined approach to automotive retail. "The consumer experience and the consumer journey is too precious to delegate to a third party,"...
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a revolution in the outdoor community. Sick of home and unable to leave the country, Americans discovered the amazing potential of the country’s wilderness en masse. That’s spilled over into the car world, where overlanding setups have been the hot commodity for the better part of three years. At long last, it seems like automakers have caught on.
Love it or hate it, you can't deny the importance of the Toyota Prius. It started as an experiment and changed the face of the automotive landscape. Without the Prius, the electric car wouldn't be on the rise, and many of us would be hurting even more from the high price of gas. The Prius is why almost every major manufacturer has electrified models, and hybrid cars will be the best-selling cars for the foreseeable future. Hell, you can thank the Prius for the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini's upcoming Aventador replacement.
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
