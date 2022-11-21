Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
64-year-old pedestrian killed in Far Rockaway car crash
A car fatally hit a 64-year-old man as he attempted to cross the street in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police. The pedestrian was trying to cross Seagirt Boulevard near Beach 31st Street in Far Rockaway just before 7 p.m.
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
16-year-old stabbed in the stomach inside Staten Island Mall: NYPD
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach by another teen after an argument inside the Staten Island Mall on Friday, police said. The teen was transported to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition. According to police, they’ve apprehended the suspect and recovered a knife. It wasn’t immediately clear if […]
Driver killed crossing Garden State Parkway following accident, police say
A motorist was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning after he exited his vehicle following a crash, NJ State Police said. Mark Terpak, 60, of Little Falls, was driving south near milepost 144 in Irvington in a Chevrolet Corvette around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. Terpak was involved in a single-car crash that disabled the Corvette and brought it to a stop in the middle lane, state police said.
NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Good Samaritan saves woman who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn: Police
A good Samaritan rescued the woman from the tracks in Brooklyn.
Deli on Staten Island’s South Shore robbed by man with gun Thanksgiving night: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
NYC employee, 38, arrested on Staten Island on weapons, criminal mischief charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A New York City Department of Sanitation employee was arrested Friday on a slew of charges including one count of criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police. Jason Strother, 38, who was off-duty, was arrested within the confines of the...
Milling, paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be working on roads throughout Staten Island next week. There may be temporary road closures as the maintenance crews pave and mill streets. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted...
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for driver who fled after crashing into parked car in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township Police are investigating an incident involving a parked vehicle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury Township Friday night. A medium sized dark pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on Parkview Drive at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The...
NYC psychotherapist killed as fire tears through Queens apartment, FDNY says
A longtime psychotherapist who worked with both criminal offenders and trauma survivors was killed after a fire tore through her Queens apartment, the FDNY said Saturday. Firefighters responding to the blaze inside a six-story apartment building on 71st Ave. near 112th St. in Forest Hills found 64-year-old Faith Rudbarg inside the burning fifth-floor apartment at 8:15 a.m. Friday, FDNY ...
Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays
Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
NYPD: Exposed Staten Island man, 23, tried to rape woman on NYC subway train
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police say a 23-year-old Staten Island man removed his pants and tried to rape a female straphanger last week in Manhattan. Chris Tapia, of New Street in Port Richmond, is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching and public lewdness in connection with the Nov. 17 incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. aboard a No. 4 train, according to a pair of written statements issued over the past week by the NYPD.
Man hit in head with beer bottle multiple times inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for a white adult male who assaulted another man with a beer bottle Thursday morning inside the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station. According to police, the man engaged in a dispute with the victim that led to a physical altercation. At one point, the suspect took a beer bottle and smashed it against the 47-year-old man’s head multiple times. Police have not made any arrests. The post Man hit in head with beer bottle multiple times inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILive.com
NYPD: Man, 33, reported missing from Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing from Port Richmond. Darnell Weaver, 33, was seen on Tuesday at about 8 a.m. leaving his home in the vicinity of Port Richmond and Castleton avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NBC New York
Man Dies After Being Beaten in Attack by Swarm of ATV, Dirt Bike Riders in East Harlem
A swarm of ATV and motorized dirt bike riders surrounded a man in East Harlem and beat him so badly that he died in a hospital two weeks later, police said Wednesday. The assault happened at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 4, the NYPD said in a news release. Arthur Cooke, 45, was driving east on 125th Street when his grey car was surrounded by about 30 ATVs and dirt bikes, police said.
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Bayonne man screams death threats at cops after getting caught stealing box truck
A Bayonne man screamed death threats at police officers after getting caught stealing a box truck on Tuesday evening, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, of Bayonne, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and terroristic threats, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. Matusaitis was taken into custody at about...
wrnjradio.com
No injuires following 2-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 Thursday morning in Sussex County, according to a post on the Byram Twp Fire Department’s Facebook page. The crash was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of...
