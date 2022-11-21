NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for a white adult male who assaulted another man with a beer bottle Thursday morning inside the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station. According to police, the man engaged in a dispute with the victim that led to a physical altercation. At one point, the suspect took a beer bottle and smashed it against the 47-year-old man’s head multiple times. Police have not made any arrests. The post Man hit in head with beer bottle multiple times inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO