Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Nugget Cooks Up Thanksgiving Meal for Catholic Charities
The chefs at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks have been busy these last few days. In addition to all the guests they serve on the property on Thanksgiving, they also put together a full turkey dinner for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. "It's a really nice thing, to share...
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission Gives out Thanksgiving Dinners
On Thanksgiving Day 2022, the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission was handing out free thanksgiving meals for those who may not have a family gathering to attend. Dinner was served to those in need from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the mission at 355 record St. in Reno. Local Senior Centers...
Record-Courier
The Thanksgiving 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There are 422 folks signed up online for today’s Turkey Trot which starts in Minden at 9 a.m. today at Minden Park. The kids’ Turkey Dash is 8:30 a.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register in person 7:30-8:30 a.m. today. The Trot...
2news.com
Giving Tuesday to Support the St. Vincent's Dining Room
Each year, Giving Tuesday kicks-off the charitable giving season. On Tuesday, November 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is asking donors to make their #GivingTuesday contributions to the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, Reno’s original “soup kitchen.”. With a goal of raising $80,000, the Dining Room can provide...
KOLO TV Reno
Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, gives some best practices for dealing with stressful family members
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Family. Can’t live with them. Can’t live without them. And while the holidays are a time that should bring out the best in everyone, often it’s a time of stress, heightened emotion and unwanted familial obligations. Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
Record-Courier
Project Santa Claus brings North Pole to Gardnerville
The 35th year of Project Santa Claus is gearing up for another holiday season. “We are currently working with local social service providers to identify families in need and organizing volunteers to gather, wrap and consolidate the presents,” said Alicia Main, who is helming this year's effort. “We are so grateful for all the help and support we have received to date and can’t wait to get our toy boxes and Angel Trees out in the community to receive donations.”
2news.com
Vitalant, Atlantis Casino Team Up for Blood Drive
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S., needs blood. And during the holidays, people donate the least. Experts at Vitalant say sometimes just one patient needs help from more than one donor. So to try and up their available inventory, Vitalant teamed up with the Atlantis Casino and returned for...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: The Flocchini Family
In mid-November (2022) a new, full-service butcher shop opened its doors in Reno. It's called Armando & Sons - and it's the brainchild of a family who has been in the meat business since the 1930's. The parent company, "Sierra Meats and Seafood" has been a wholesale provider in northern Nevada for decades.
Nevada Appeal
Do not wash your turkey: Thanksgiving food safety tips
From pumpkin carving to pumpkin pie, Carson City Health and Human Services wants you to celebrate this thanksgiving season by following some easy and helpful food safety tips to keep your family gatherings safe. Do not wash your turkey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and...
KOLO TV Reno
The Garden of Reno owner shows how to make beautiful floral arrangements for holiday centerpieces
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chrissy Perry is the owner of The Garden of Reno and Quality Event Design in Reno. She stopped by Morning Break to teach us some of her secret floral arrangement hacks for making beautiful table centerpieces. Watch Thursday’s Thanksgiving special to learn what flowers you should...
KOLO TV Reno
As grocery prices soar, local restaurants and casinos could offer affordable options for Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Higher costs of Thanksgiving staples mean more families may choose to eat at a local restaurant, or if you live in the Biggest Little City, a casino. Eating at a restaurant is usually more expensive. However, the cost of dining out rose 8.6 percent over the last year while the cost of eating at home jumped 12.4 percent over the same period, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meaning that dishes at your favorite restaurant are closer in price to your food at home.
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Nevada Job Corps seeking students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lilie De La Rosa is creating the house of her dreams. She’s been here at the Sierra Nevada Job Corps for a year now, and believes she’s found the future job of her dreams. It all started, she says, when she entered the building...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Free coffee all day: Drink Coffee Do Stuff celebrates South Lake Tahoe location’s grand opening
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Drink Coffee Do Stuff has officially opened their doors to the South Lake Tahoe community Wednesday, Nov. 23. The coffee shop opened on Pioneer Trail over a month ago as a takeout-only window, while the inside was being renovated to become the Drink Coffee Do Stuff brand.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Recent storms provide earliest South Tahoe ski resort openings in 13 years
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The early Nov. snowstorms and cold temps have the season in high gear with the earliest opening in over a decade at South Tahoe ski resorts. The timely weather portends a triumphant winter for South Lake Tahoe especially with active weather patterns in the forecast for early next week http://www.visitlaketahoe.com.
2news.com
City of Sparks Invites Public to Hometowne Christmas Parade Weekend
(November 21, 2022) The City of Sparks invites the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade weekend Dec. 2 and 3, 2022. The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series
Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
wyo4news.com
Wandering AmyLessly: Family still operating Reno’s oldest restaurant, 1937 style
Okay, so to clarify from the start, I didn’t actually wander into a family’s current home, although it sure felt that way. It all started a few weeks ago when I made a post on Facebook asking if any of my friends had suggestions for places to eat in Reno. I wanted something that wasn’t a buffet or a casino restaurant. Basically, I was looking for something local.
Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?
The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
Comments / 1