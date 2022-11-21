ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

2news.com

Nugget Cooks Up Thanksgiving Meal for Catholic Charities

The chefs at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks have been busy these last few days. In addition to all the guests they serve on the property on Thanksgiving, they also put together a full turkey dinner for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. "It's a really nice thing, to share...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission Gives out Thanksgiving Dinners

On Thanksgiving Day 2022, the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission was handing out free thanksgiving meals for those who may not have a family gathering to attend. Dinner was served to those in need from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the mission at 355 record St. in Reno. Local Senior Centers...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Thanksgiving 2022 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There are 422 folks signed up online for today’s Turkey Trot which starts in Minden at 9 a.m. today at Minden Park. The kids’ Turkey Dash is 8:30 a.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register in person 7:30-8:30 a.m. today. The Trot...
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

Giving Tuesday to Support the St. Vincent's Dining Room

Each year, Giving Tuesday kicks-off the charitable giving season. On Tuesday, November 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is asking donors to make their #GivingTuesday contributions to the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, Reno’s original “soup kitchen.”. With a goal of raising $80,000, the Dining Room can provide...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Project Santa Claus brings North Pole to Gardnerville

The 35th year of Project Santa Claus is gearing up for another holiday season. “We are currently working with local social service providers to identify families in need and organizing volunteers to gather, wrap and consolidate the presents,” said Alicia Main, who is helming this year's effort. “We are so grateful for all the help and support we have received to date and can’t wait to get our toy boxes and Angel Trees out in the community to receive donations.”
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Vitalant, Atlantis Casino Team Up for Blood Drive

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S., needs blood. And during the holidays, people donate the least. Experts at Vitalant say sometimes just one patient needs help from more than one donor. So to try and up their available inventory, Vitalant teamed up with the Atlantis Casino and returned for...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: The Flocchini Family

In mid-November (2022) a new, full-service butcher shop opened its doors in Reno. It's called Armando & Sons - and it's the brainchild of a family who has been in the meat business since the 1930's. The parent company, "Sierra Meats and Seafood" has been a wholesale provider in northern Nevada for decades.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Do not wash your turkey: Thanksgiving food safety tips

From pumpkin carving to pumpkin pie, Carson City Health and Human Services wants you to celebrate this thanksgiving season by following some easy and helpful food safety tips to keep your family gatherings safe. Do not wash your turkey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

As grocery prices soar, local restaurants and casinos could offer affordable options for Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Higher costs of Thanksgiving staples mean more families may choose to eat at a local restaurant, or if you live in the Biggest Little City, a casino. Eating at a restaurant is usually more expensive. However, the cost of dining out rose 8.6 percent over the last year while the cost of eating at home jumped 12.4 percent over the same period, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meaning that dishes at your favorite restaurant are closer in price to your food at home.
KOLO TV Reno

Sierra Nevada Job Corps seeking students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lilie De La Rosa is creating the house of her dreams. She’s been here at the Sierra Nevada Job Corps for a year now, and believes she’s found the future job of her dreams. It all started, she says, when she entered the building...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Recent storms provide earliest South Tahoe ski resort openings in 13 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The early Nov. snowstorms and cold temps have the season in high gear with the earliest opening in over a decade at South Tahoe ski resorts. The timely weather portends a triumphant winter for South Lake Tahoe especially with active weather patterns in the forecast for early next week http://www.visitlaketahoe.com.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

City of Sparks Invites Public to Hometowne Christmas Parade Weekend

(November 21, 2022) The City of Sparks invites the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade weekend Dec. 2 and 3, 2022. The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series

Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
CARSON CITY, NV
wyo4news.com

Wandering AmyLessly: Family still operating Reno’s oldest restaurant, 1937 style

Okay, so to clarify from the start, I didn’t actually wander into a family’s current home, although it sure felt that way. It all started a few weeks ago when I made a post on Facebook asking if any of my friends had suggestions for places to eat in Reno. I wanted something that wasn’t a buffet or a casino restaurant. Basically, I was looking for something local.
RENO, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?

The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

