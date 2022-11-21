Sean McVay shares injury updates on A'Shawn Robinson and Ty Nsekhe

A’Shawn Robinson and Ty Nsekhe both went down with injuries during Sunday’s game against the Saints and were unable to return. Robinson injured his knee and Nsekhe hurt his ankle, leaving the Rams without two starters on each line.

On Monday, Sean McVay shared updates on Robinson and Nsekhe. Robinson’s knee injury seems like the more severe of the two, with McVay saying it “doesn’t look good.” He didn’t say how long he could be out, however.

Nsekhe has a sprained ankle and McVay said there’s a chance he could play this weekend against the Chiefs. Bobby Evans replaced Nsekhe on Sunday and struggled mightily in pass protection, allowing five pressures.

If Nsekhe can’t play, the Rams would likely be looking at their 11th different starting offensive line combination in 11 games.

Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht and Bobby Brown would be first in line to replace Robinson if he’s out awhile.