Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana
LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel for Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming-out event for the future princess, until then largely known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look.
We Danced on Our Desks by Philip Norman review – an unbeatable portrait of a writer finding his voice
The old line that if you remember the 60s you really weren’t there is given a proper pasting by this clear-sighted and intricately detailed memoir. It crash lands right into the middle of that fabled decade and makes sure we’ll never forget it either. Philip Norman (born 1943), biographer of the Beatles, has the journalist’s vital gift of recall – faces, places, tones of voice – but also the funny bones of a satirist. We Danced on Our Desks might be the drollest account of life on a 1960s newspaper since Michael Frayn’s Towards the End of the Morning.
