NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
The Hockey Writers
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
Former Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming passes away
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the passing of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming on Thursday. He was 71.
NHL
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
CBS Sports
Börje Salming, legendary Maple Leafs defenseman, dies at 71 following battle with ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Börje Salming has died at the age of 71 following a battle with ALS. Salming had been diagnosed with the disease earlier this year. The Maple Leafs released a statement on Thursday announcing Salming's passing. "The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Börje...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
NHL
MTL@CBJ : Game recap
COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Canadiens on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to end a five-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Chicago is 6-6-3 overall and 4-5-1 at home. The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CAPITALS
FLAMES (9-7-3) @ CAPITALS (8-10-3) 12 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (19) Goals - Ovechkin (10) Special...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils
Kyle Okposo will return to the lineup for the Sabres when they host the New Jersey Devils tonight at KeyBank Center. Okposo has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury. He had been skating on his own in recent days prior to joining teammates on the ice this morning.
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 25 at Boston
RALEIGH, NC. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will make a fourth consecutive start Friday afternoon as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins. Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game that Antti Raanta is "still a little nicked up" from an incident that occurred at Wednesday's morning skate. The 33-year-old veteran was scheduled to start that game but instead the team was forced to turn to the rookie Kochetkov.
NHL
Lightning recall F Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Alex Barre-Boulet from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Barre-Boulet, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, has played in 16 games with the Crunch this season, recording four goals and 24 points....
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings
It’s another Black (and Gold) Friday at TD Garden, as the Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes in Boston’s annual post-Thanksgiving matinee at TD Garden. This, of course, is a rematch from last season’s playoffs, when the ‘Canes ousted the B’s in the first round after a seven-game slugfest. The teams have yet to square off this season, but Boston looks like the real deal, having won 17 of its first 20 games to sit comfortably atop the Atlantic Division standings, while Carolina entered Friday trailing only the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division despite losing four in a row (including three in overtime).
NHL
Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
PHN 5-Minute Postgame: Special Penguins Beat CGY, Team Defense?
The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in a shootout. But the story only begins there, not ends. Evgeni Malkin was honored for his 1000th game, which he played on Sunday. The emotional Malkin turned back the clock and created a multitude of scoring chances with Jason Zucker. Malkin scored the game-winner in the shootout to cap the special night.
NHL
Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'
Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Welcome Canadiens to United Center
Chicago comes home a day after Thanksgiving to face Montreal. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens in Chicago in this Friday matinée (TICKETS). RECAP. Four different Blackhawks found the back of the net during...
NHL
Unmasked: Parkkila paving way for Finnish goaltending coaches
Lehtola hired by Capitals, Torenius by Canucks this offseason. When Jussi Parkkila was hired by the Colorado Avalanche on July 7, 2017, he became the first European goaltending coach to work in the NHL without any having played in the League. At the time, Parkkila was hoping to start a...
NHL
Avalanche at Predators Postponed
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
