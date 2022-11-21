ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NHL

Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game

Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Number 71 ... And A Half

Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

MTL@CBJ : Game recap

COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Blackhawks host the Canadiens on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to end a five-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Chicago is 6-6-3 overall and 4-5-1 at home. The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CAPITALS

FLAMES (9-7-3) @ CAPITALS (8-10-3) 12 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (19) Goals - Ovechkin (10) Special...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils

Kyle Okposo will return to the lineup for the Sabres when they host the New Jersey Devils tonight at KeyBank Center. Okposo has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury. He had been skating on his own in recent days prior to joining teammates on the ice this morning.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Projected Lineup: November 25 at Boston

RALEIGH, NC. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will make a fourth consecutive start Friday afternoon as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins. Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game that Antti Raanta is "still a little nicked up" from an incident that occurred at Wednesday's morning skate. The 33-year-old veteran was scheduled to start that game but instead the team was forced to turn to the rookie Kochetkov.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Lightning recall F Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Alex Barre-Boulet from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Barre-Boulet, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, has played in 16 games with the Crunch this season, recording four goals and 24 points....
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

It’s another Black (and Gold) Friday at TD Garden, as the Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes in Boston’s annual post-Thanksgiving matinee at TD Garden. This, of course, is a rematch from last season’s playoffs, when the ‘Canes ousted the B’s in the first round after a seven-game slugfest. The teams have yet to square off this season, but Boston looks like the real deal, having won 17 of its first 20 games to sit comfortably atop the Atlantic Division standings, while Carolina entered Friday trailing only the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division despite losing four in a row (including three in overtime).
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

PHN 5-Minute Postgame: Special Penguins Beat CGY, Team Defense?

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in a shootout. But the story only begins there, not ends. Evgeni Malkin was honored for his 1000th game, which he played on Sunday. The emotional Malkin turned back the clock and created a multitude of scoring chances with Jason Zucker. Malkin scored the game-winner in the shootout to cap the special night.
NHL

Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'

Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Welcome Canadiens to United Center

Chicago comes home a day after Thanksgiving to face Montreal. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens in Chicago in this Friday matinée (TICKETS). RECAP. Four different Blackhawks found the back of the net during...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Unmasked: Parkkila paving way for Finnish goaltending coaches

Lehtola hired by Capitals, Torenius by Canucks this offseason. When Jussi Parkkila was hired by the Colorado Avalanche on July 7, 2017, he became the first European goaltending coach to work in the NHL without any having played in the League. At the time, Parkkila was hoping to start a...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Avalanche at Predators Postponed

NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
DENVER, CO

