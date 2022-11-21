ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conecuh County, AL

luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in Dozier

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday morning at an address on Main Street in Dozier and reported a resident had been shot. Deputies arrived at the residence near the Jan Cook Community Center to find one individual had died from a gunshot wound. According to...
DOZIER, AL
WSFA

1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
atmorenews.com

BOE members elect Benjamin president, Jackson as VP

Escambia County Board of Education members elected their top two positions during the board’s November 18 meeting. Under Alabama law, school boards must meet in November of each year to elect a president and vice-president. District 3 representative Mike Edwards first made a motion that the top two seats...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County jury acquits Morrow on charges dating back 22 years

A Crenshaw County jury acquitted Robby Glen Morrow, of Troy, on charges dating back more than 20 years. The jury handed down the decision after four days of trial, finding Morrow not guilty of one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Atmore woman killed in Sunday Escambia County crash

Alabama Troopers say an Atmore woman died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in Escambia County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Booneville Road about eight miles northwest of Atmore. Tara R. Nelson, 46, was injured when...
ATMORE, AL
AL.com

One dead in fiery one-vehicle Dallas County crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning that resulted in one death. Cpl. Reginal King said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Alabama 14 near the 120 mile marker, about four miles east of Selma in Dallas County. A 2013 GMC Acadia left...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
atmorenews.com

Atmore woman jailed on trafficking charges

A November 8 traffic stop by Alabama State Troopers resulted in several charges, including two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs, against a 26-year-old Atmore woman. The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that troopers turned Kimbrianna Prescott over to jailers on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, second-degree possession of marijuana and obstruction of a governmental operation.
ATMORE, AL
courierjournal.net

Poarch Creek Nation Evolves

BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
atmorenews.com

Woman charged after threateningto torch home

An Atmore woman was arrested November 10 after she returned to a Ewing Lane residence she had not only threatened to burn down but had tried to burn down in the past. Reports show that city police were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. on November 9 to the residence in reference to a domestic disturbance during which Whitney Hyatt, 31, had reportedly threatened to “burn down the residence with family members inside.”
ATMORE, AL
AL.com

2 dead following 2-vehicle I-65 Butler County crash

Alabama Troopers say two men died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, about one mile north of Georgiana. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, N.C., was...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington County deputy’s quick action helps saves neighbor’s life

Covington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Piland was in the right place at the right time when he came to Dorothy Burnette’s aid upon returning home late one evening. He received word that 71-year-old Burnette, his downstairs neighbor at Magnolia Court Apartments, was experiencing difficulties with her heart Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m. Piland was off-duty from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office that night and had not been at his apartment long when he sprung into action.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
MOBILE, AL

