luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in Dozier
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday morning at an address on Main Street in Dozier and reported a resident had been shot. Deputies arrived at the residence near the Jan Cook Community Center to find one individual had died from a gunshot wound. According to...
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
atmorenews.com
BOE members elect Benjamin president, Jackson as VP
Escambia County Board of Education members elected their top two positions during the board’s November 18 meeting. Under Alabama law, school boards must meet in November of each year to elect a president and vice-president. District 3 representative Mike Edwards first made a motion that the top two seats...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County jury acquits Morrow on charges dating back 22 years
A Crenshaw County jury acquitted Robby Glen Morrow, of Troy, on charges dating back more than 20 years. The jury handed down the decision after four days of trial, finding Morrow not guilty of one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Atmore woman killed in Sunday Escambia County crash
Alabama Troopers say an Atmore woman died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in Escambia County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Booneville Road about eight miles northwest of Atmore. Tara R. Nelson, 46, was injured when...
One dead in fiery one-vehicle Dallas County crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning that resulted in one death. Cpl. Reginal King said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Alabama 14 near the 120 mile marker, about four miles east of Selma in Dallas County. A 2013 GMC Acadia left...
atmorenews.com
Atmore woman jailed on trafficking charges
A November 8 traffic stop by Alabama State Troopers resulted in several charges, including two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs, against a 26-year-old Atmore woman. The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that troopers turned Kimbrianna Prescott over to jailers on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, second-degree possession of marijuana and obstruction of a governmental operation.
Florida man arrested, ran a gambling house in Crestview: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Winter Garden man was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor charge for “keeping a gambling house” in Crestview with a gaming room and slot machines at an internet café, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Lin Zhou, 56, used The Lucky Pearl Internet Café […]
courierjournal.net
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
atmorenews.com
Woman charged after threateningto torch home
An Atmore woman was arrested November 10 after she returned to a Ewing Lane residence she had not only threatened to burn down but had tried to burn down in the past. Reports show that city police were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. on November 9 to the residence in reference to a domestic disturbance during which Whitney Hyatt, 31, had reportedly threatened to “burn down the residence with family members inside.”
2 dead following 2-vehicle I-65 Butler County crash
Alabama Troopers say two men died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, about one mile north of Georgiana. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, N.C., was...
WALA-TV FOX10
United Way and Lifeline food pantry host event for paper mill employees who were laid off
JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - The United Way teamed up with Lifeline Food Pantry Wednesday to make this holiday week a little brighter for some folks in Clarke County. They held an event to give food to the over 300 employees who were let go two weeks ago from the PCA paper mill in Jackson.
wdhn.com
Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
Andalusia Star News
Covington County deputy’s quick action helps saves neighbor’s life
Covington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Piland was in the right place at the right time when he came to Dorothy Burnette’s aid upon returning home late one evening. He received word that 71-year-old Burnette, his downstairs neighbor at Magnolia Court Apartments, was experiencing difficulties with her heart Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m. Piland was off-duty from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office that night and had not been at his apartment long when he sprung into action.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
Poarch Band of Creek Indians celebrate 50th Anniversary of its Pow Wow Thanksgiving Day and the day after
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a two year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving tradition with its annual Pow Wow. This year’s the 50th anniversary of the annual Porch Creek Indians Pow Wow. About 16,000 people make the trek […]
Atmore family remembers loved one through giving back each Thanksgiving
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A family will feed first responders and those who need a warm meal in Atmore this Thanksgiving for the 3rd consecutive year. Melissa Nichols and her family started the tradition called ‘Gordon’s Giving’ in 2020. Her son Gordon was tragically killed in a car crash during Thanksgiving week of 2019. Now, […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office divers successfully recover stolen SUV from Yellow River
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team successfully recovered a stolen SUV out of the waters of the Yellow River Sunday. The dive team says they spent around an hour in the cold water, which was recorded at around 52 degrees at the time of the recovery.
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
