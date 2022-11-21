Read full article on original website
For Paddy Moore, Spirit of the Vineyard Means Giving Back
Patricia Moore is easy to talk with. The hard part is finding room in her packed schedule. Universally known as Paddy, the longtime Island senior care advocate is a board member and prime mover of the Navigator Homes skilled nursing and workforce housing development in Edgartown, which this month received approval from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and is now seeking permits from the town.
P.A. Club Looks to Tradition To Keep the Community Rocking
Before the Portuguese American Club was formed, before its cozy bar in suburban Oak Bluffs was built, there was just the Holy Ghost Society and a parade. In the 1920s, the burgeoning Portuguese population on-Island held their first Feast of the Holy Ghost celebration, held in a cow field. It was a humble affair.
After Mulling Changes, Towns Stand Firm on Housing Bank Draft
Chilmark and West Tisbury became the first towns to weigh in on proposed changes to draft housing bank legislation, with both voting not to modify the document’s structure before sending it off to the state. All six Island towns voted in their spring town meetings to approve the formation...
Chilmark School Gets Their Trot on Before Day of Feasting
In a preemptive move before carb loading on Thursday, the Chilmark School held their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, where kids run, walk, or trot their way down Middle Road from Beetlebung Corner to the end of Keith's field and back.
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Nov. 25
The Edgartown select board has scheduled a hearing at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 to address a request from the Chappy Ferry for a fare increase. The meeting will take place over Zoom. See the town website for the link. The Chappy minivan door to door service is now...
Short-Term Rental Receipts Bring Windfall to Island Towns
As the short-term rental business continues to boom — and state and local excise tax money pours into town coffers — planners and housing advocates are weighing everything from legislative action to local earmarks in an effort to address the industry’s impact on the Island’s housing stock.
Vineyard Haven Town Column: Nov. 25
Get out your checkbooks and credit cards, get in your favorite chair with your favorite beverage and join me in my annual holiday wish list. If you can donate this year, please keep in mind the Red Stocking Fund, Island Food Pantry, Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard and Connect to End the Violence.
Chappy Residents Scrutinize Proposed Ferry Rate Hikes
A proposed rate hike on the Chappy Ferry ran into some choppy waters Monday, as residents of the small island east of Edgartown raised questions about the barge’s financials. More than 70 people attended Monday’s two-hour meeting of the Chappaquiddick Steering Committee, which covered the ferry’s proposed rate increases....
Ride for Free
Starting Nov. 25, the Vineyard Transit Authority, through a statewide initiative, will be offering fare free service for the rest of the year. This program is a great way for Islanders who are new or infrequent riders to get out there and give the VTA a try. If you are going into town to shop for holiday goodies, try getting there on the VTA this season. There is a good chance when you do, you will be riding on an electric bus, since nearly half the fleet is electric.
Chilmark Town Column: Nov. 25
On the fourth Thursday in November, families gather around tables not only to enjoy a bountiful meal but to reflect on the end of the year that draws near. Doors open and close as relatives appear, having driven across town or flown in from across the country. Some of us,...
Keeping the Lights on in Aquinnah
With many of its iconic shops closed and summer crowds long gone, the Gay Head Cliffs have become an unlikely setting for vibrancy in the off-season as a determined few shopkeepers work to extend their seasons deep into the fall. “It’s more of a second season, if you want to...
Laurel Redington Wins Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Award
Laurel Redington, community outreach director at MVYRADIO, has won first place in the category of feature news story at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. The segment originally aired in 2021 on MVYRADIO’s Sunday morning public affairs show, The Vineyard Current. The award-winning piece is...
The Golden Turkey
At this time of year, I always think of Jefferson Munroe. Though he has left the Island, his passion for poultry remains and so did, for a quick minute, the availability of his terrific turkeys. If you don’t know Jefferson, he is the proprietor of The Good Farm. The farm,...
Waterfowl Drop In
It is that time of the year: Thanksgiving. Do not forget to remember everything you are thankful for. Since it is Thanksgiving time, you might think this column would talk about turkeys. Nope. It is also the time of the year when many of our winter resident waterfowl start to arrive. They will continue to move in as cold temperatures and ice forces them out of their more northern waters. Their numbers will increase as December progresses.
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Nov. 18
Ellen Exum purchased 71 Rogers Way in Oak Bluffs from Virginia Logan and Sandra S. Nichols Est. for $1,149,000 on Nov. 15. Robin D. Stone and Rodney Pope purchased 50 Pond View Drive in Oak Bluffs from Joanna M. Fairchild for $1,315,000 on Nov. 15. Chinese-Serbian LLC purchased 6 Farm...
Chilmark Potluck Jam Returns
Another long-awaited Island tradition will re-emerge this Saturday, as the Chilmark Potluck Jam returns to the Chilmark Community Center. The event, started by Alex Karalekas and Willy Mason back in 2007, brings both amateur and professional musicians together on one stage. “I’m gonna be honest, I actually designed it around...
