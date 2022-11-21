It’s been 13 long years since James Cameron made a movie. Wait, what’s that in Pandora years? It could only be, like, one year on Pandora. Maybe that’s why it took so long to make a sequel to Avatar. The movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally opens in theaters next month and the movie’s last trailer is out now. And ... it looks like Avatar! There’s evil humans in big scary robots. There are blue-skinned aliens flying on dragons and, this time, hanging out under the water. Much of the original cast is back as well, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, and Giovanni Ribisi. And there are new members of the cast too, like Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Cameron’s old Titanic star Kate Winslet, who plays a new Na’vi character named Ronal.

2 DAYS AGO