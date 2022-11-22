ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago

By Morgan Murrell
 3 days ago

After 15 years, the Enchanted cast is back with their highly anticipated sequel, Disenchanted .

Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb

Not only did the majority of the main cast return, but the film also made a few new additions to help continue the story, like Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays .

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

Despite the massive time gap between the original and the sequel, fans still got caught up in the magic and fell in love with the new film.

But don't take my word for it. Here's what people on Twitter had to say about it:

1.

me when I me whenfirst time I saw saw enchanted disenchanted #Disenchanted

@emilybronte85 06:59 AM - 19 Nov 2022

2.

after all the years of watching enchanted repeatedly ive only now realised that in the ball scene robert is dressed the same as gisele’s dream guy at the start and I can’t stop thinking about it🥹💗💗💗 #Disenchanted

@love4goose 12:13 AM - 18 Nov 2022

3.

Giselle bursting into a song every time a minor inconvenience happens:#Disenchanted

@Sarahpaulsonwh 12:45 PM - 18 Nov 2022

4.

can i just say the duet between amy adams and maya rudolph did not have to go that hard. they both came to set ready that day #Disenchanted

@jocelynnvalntin 05:15 PM - 19 Nov 2022

5.

I love #Enchanted and #Disenchanted animation style. I wish Disney would bring this animation style back to their movies. It makes me feel nostalgic. Almost feels like a classic Disney movie again.

@SusieBrady1 04:40 PM - 18 Nov 2022

6.

let me tell you james marsden was READY to reprise this iconic role #Disenchanted #DisneyPlus https://t.co/ilA1Znrd0l

@maddikarpiej 02:58 AM - 19 Nov 2022

7.

WHERE’S HER GODDAMN OSCAR 😭 #disenchanted

@katepenniman 11:03 PM - 18 Nov 2022

8.

edward is honestly one of my favorite things in enchanted and disenchanted he’s so silly and gives me strong second hand embarrassment but he’s so pure and genuine i just can’t help but to love him he stole my heart and i wish we had more of him #Disenchanted

@wkxexe 02:45 AM - 20 Nov 2022

9.

When they recreated their dance at the ball BITCH I CRIED #Disenchanted

@mariahh_elenaa 07:14 PM - 18 Nov 2022

10.

it’s crazy how time flies. forever my favorite childhood movie. 💓#Disenchanted

@blissfulgiselle 03:45 PM - 18 Nov 2022

11.

i heard someone saying that the songs were bland and boring... like, did we watched the same movie? because you certainly haven't heard this masterpiece#disenchanted

@alicentsivy 05:04 PM - 19 Nov 2022

12.

IDINA DIDNT COME TO PLAY WITH YOU HOES #Disenchanted

@OliviaLeaa 12:39 AM - 19 Nov 2022

13.

amy adams acting ??? like the switch from good and evil flawlessly ?? NOT everybody can do that #Disenchanted

@delreyfilms 07:52 AM - 20 Nov 2022

But the fun didn't stop there. It wouldn't be BuzzFeed if we didn't add a game aspect to it, right? Well, Cocoa Butter caught up with Yvette and Jayma to test their Disney villain knowledge, and now you can do it along with them too:

@cocoabutterofficial

Can you guess which Disney Villains these pictures portray? Join Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays as they figure this out and catch be sure watch them in the Disney Plus film Disenchanted #DisneyPlus #Disenchanted

♬ original sound - Cocoa Butter

Have you seen Disenchanted ? If so, tell us all about it in the comments below!

Disenchanted is now available to stream on Disney+.

