Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
After 15 years, the Enchanted cast is back with their highly anticipated sequel, Disenchanted .
Not only did the majority of the main cast return, but the film also made a few new additions to help continue the story, like Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays .
Despite the massive time gap between the original and the sequel, fans still got caught up in the magic and fell in love with the new film.
But don't take my word for it. Here's what people on Twitter had to say about it:
But the fun didn't stop there. It wouldn't be BuzzFeed if we didn't add a game aspect to it, right? Well, Cocoa Butter caught up with Yvette and Jayma to test their Disney villain knowledge, and now you can do it along with them too:
Can you guess which Disney Villains these pictures portray? Join Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays as they figure this out and catch be sure watch them in the Disney Plus film Disenchanted #DisneyPlus #Disenchanted♬ original sound - Cocoa Butter
Have you seen Disenchanted ? If so, tell us all about it in the comments below!
Disenchanted is now available to stream on Disney+.
