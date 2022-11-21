Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Winter Update from La Grande Mainstreet Downtown
LA GRANDE – (Original Release from the LGMSD Newsletter) We are excited about the new days ahead for La Grande Main Street Downtown. Like all organizations, we are rebuilding, and, with that, we have adopted a new strategic direction that we will be formulating into a step-by-step plan going forward in 2023. Along with the very successful events and activities that are ongoing, we look forward to this strategic plan guiding our new emphasis that will sustain the beautiful growing and vibrant Downtown of La Grande.
opb.org
Christmas spirit comes to life in Sumpter, Oregon
If you’re looking for a storybook Christmas experience, you can’t get much closer than the Sumpter Valley Railroad’s Christmas train. Set in Eastern Oregon’s scenic Elkhorn section of the Blue Mountains, Sumpter has officially been designated a “ghost town.” But the small community west of Baker City bustles with spirit and energy during the holiday season. The piles of tailings left over from the mining that boomed here in the late 19th and early 20th centuries are hidden under a fresh, white blanket of snow, and with the most true-to-life Santa Claus this reporter has ever encountered listening to wish lists, the entire event is wrapped in a dreamy nostalgia. And all of that doesn’t even account for the trains.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Mayor-Elect Officer getting into the swing of things
PRAIRIE CITY – Prairie City Mayer-Elect Scott Officer was on Coffee Time recently, and mentioned that he’ll be catching up on day-to-day business within the city government leading up to the start of his term in January:. “Well, just sitting down with the employees and seeing where they’re...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wolves are busy
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
I-84 shut down from Pendleton to La Grande due to crashes and icy conditions
PENDLETON, Ore. — Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions in eastern Oregon due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported Thursday morning. The westbound closure extends to Baker City. The closure is expected to last several hours, according to ODOT, and stretches...
kptv.com
Oregon 6-month-old found 89 days after being reported missing
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old child named Oakley Miller has been safely found 89 days after he was reported missing. According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oakley went missing on Aug. 3 from the La Grande area and was found safe on Oct. 30. When Oakley was...
Comments / 0