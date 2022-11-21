Stay out of our children's lives. You are not their parents. You are asking and promoting them to lie to their parents. It's hard enough raising children and lies don't help.
This man has lost his mind along with much of the progressive nation. Transgenderism appears to be the single and only issue to be concerned about today. It’s all that public education cares about. They have officially frost the red line and are now coming for the kids. They need several new generations worth of future adults that they have preformed this mental game on.
Let me try to understand this…so he signs into law how to protect certain groups but nothing to protect a parent’s rights and infringe in our children’s education because he said so…this state will be another CA…wait for it…
Related
Gov. Murphy signs executive order addressing the teacher shortage
NJ Residents Looking For More Money From Gov
Nonprofit that helps people leaving prison expands its reach
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
Trail map for sanctioned motorbikes in N.J.’s Pinelands moves forward, despite enviro concerns
NJ has a plan to chop down 2.4 million trees — to save the Pinelands?
Federal Inspection Finds More Issues At NJ Veteran's Home, Murphy Deploys Army To Help
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites
Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M
A Good Number Of The Nation’s “Karens” Call Philly & Jersey Home
Only in New Jersey: This word was named our state’s weirdest slang term
Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means
NJ Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
BREAKING: New Jersey Assembly Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 45