Bethlehem, PA

Late touchdown knocks Northern Lehigh from PIAA football postseason

STEELTON, Pa. - Nick Frame threw for two touchdowns and ran for another but a score in the final seconds lifted Steelton-Highspire to a 42-35 win over Northern Lehigh in the PIAA Class Class A quarterfinal playoff contest at War Memorial Field. The Bulldogs (12-3) had rallied to tie the...
SLATINGTON, PA
Quakertown builds on early lead to win 93rd rivalry game with Pennridge

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in 93rd meeting with Pennridge, 22-6. The Panthers controlling the narrative for much of the game, holding a 22-0 lead after three quarters of play. The Rams finally breaking through in the fourth quarter. Aiden Whiteley...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Marion D. Kearney

Marion D. Kearney, 91, of Dunmore, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late David “Spike” (Buddy) Kearney. The couple had been married for 42 years. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late...
DUNMORE, PA
Berks man to serve as Philly parade's Santa for 8th year

PHILADELPHIA — Over the course of three hours Thursday morning, Thanksgiving will give way to Christmas, with Santa Claus formally ushering in the holiday season at the end of Philadelphia's parade. For the eighth year, the jolly old elf will be portrayed by Dutch Schrap, a member of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
PEN ARGYL, PA
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
PALMERTON, PA
Chatty Monks Brewing Company opens Reading location

READING, Pa. - Chatty Monks opened a new brewhouse taproom in Reading Friday. The restaurant has owned the North Carrol Street location for a while, but it was used for storage and closed off to the public before Friday. It's open from noon to 10 p.m. Customers can grab a...
READING, PA
Easton's Peace Candle lighting ceremony

EASTON, Pa. - Easton is bringing back its beloved holiday symbol - the Peace Candle. The lighting ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. But, there will be festive and family-friendly activities all day long. That includes breakfast with Santa, ice carving demonstrations, and live holiday music. The event is organized...
EASTON, PA
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks coroner looking for Reading man's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office. Anyone with information...
READING, PA
Black Friday shoppers at the Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL, Pa. -- The holiday shopping season has kicked into high gear this Black Friday morning. Stores around the area opened early in the hopes of luring shoppers to their doors. Justin Backer visited the Lehigh Valley Mall during the early hours of Black Friday. The crowds were not as...
WHITEHALL, PA

