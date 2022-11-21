Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Late touchdown knocks Northern Lehigh from PIAA football postseason
STEELTON, Pa. - Nick Frame threw for two touchdowns and ran for another but a score in the final seconds lifted Steelton-Highspire to a 42-35 win over Northern Lehigh in the PIAA Class Class A quarterfinal playoff contest at War Memorial Field. The Bulldogs (12-3) had rallied to tie the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg beats Easton in annual Thanksgiving football game, 1st time since 2014
EASTON, Pa. - The Phillipsburg Stateliners beat the Easton Red Rovers Thursday, the team's first win in the annual Thanksgiving football game since 2014. The final score was 35-14. It wouldn't be a Lehigh Valley Thanksgiving without an Easton-Phillipsburg football game. Fans filled the stands at Fisher Stadium Thursday morning...
WFMZ-TV Online
Imhotep Charter defeats Whitehall in PIAA Class 5A football quarterfinals
PHILADELPHIA - Whitehall scored first in their PIAA Class 5A football playoff game against Imhotep but were shut down the rest of the way in a 55-7 setback to Imhotep Charter on Saturday at the Germantown Supersite. Trey Dogmanits hit Aidan Parvel with a scoring pass in the first quarter,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Quakertown builds on early lead to win 93rd rivalry game with Pennridge
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in 93rd meeting with Pennridge, 22-6. The Panthers controlling the narrative for much of the game, holding a 22-0 lead after three quarters of play. The Rams finally breaking through in the fourth quarter. Aiden Whiteley...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton vs. Phillipsburg 115th meeting
Phillipsburg would break the streak in the 115th meeting of the rivalry cruising past Easton, 35-14. The Stateliners earn their first win in the rivalry since 2014.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fans gather around the Lehigh Valley to watch the World Cup
World Cup craze continues, as frenzied fans fill bars and other venues to watch around the Lehigh Valley. The game ended in yet another tie for Team USA. Fans showed up all around the Valley to watch.
WFMZ-TV Online
Marion D. Kearney
Marion D. Kearney, 91, of Dunmore, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late David “Spike” (Buddy) Kearney. The couple had been married for 42 years. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man to serve as Philly parade's Santa for 8th year
PHILADELPHIA — Over the course of three hours Thursday morning, Thanksgiving will give way to Christmas, with Santa Claus formally ushering in the holiday season at the end of Philadelphia's parade. For the eighth year, the jolly old elf will be portrayed by Dutch Schrap, a member of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
WFMZ-TV Online
Small Business Saturday promotes local downtowns for the holiday season and all year long
From West Reading, to Pottstown, to Easton -- Small Business Saturday was in full swing across our area. "I'm really pleased with the amount of people that came in and just lucky, said Miyo Holt of Love Blossoms. It is the first one for Holt at her Bank Street store in Easton just off of Centre Square.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas on the Mountain returns with five million lights and numerous displays
READING, Pa. -- A holiday staple in Reading returns for its 31st year. Christmas on the Mountain is set up once again at the Hillside Playground on North 14th Street. The display contains five million lights, along with plenty of inflatables and decorations. New this year is a light show...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chatty Monks Brewing Company opens Reading location
READING, Pa. - Chatty Monks opened a new brewhouse taproom in Reading Friday. The restaurant has owned the North Carrol Street location for a while, but it was used for storage and closed off to the public before Friday. It's open from noon to 10 p.m. Customers can grab a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton's Peace Candle lighting ceremony
EASTON, Pa. - Easton is bringing back its beloved holiday symbol - the Peace Candle. The lighting ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. But, there will be festive and family-friendly activities all day long. That includes breakfast with Santa, ice carving demonstrations, and live holiday music. The event is organized...
WFMZ-TV Online
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner looking for Reading man's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office. Anyone with information...
WFMZ-TV Online
Black Friday shoppers at the Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL, Pa. -- The holiday shopping season has kicked into high gear this Black Friday morning. Stores around the area opened early in the hopes of luring shoppers to their doors. Justin Backer visited the Lehigh Valley Mall during the early hours of Black Friday. The crowds were not as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break near 5th Street Highway
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has been reported near the area of the 5th Street Highway. The Muhlenberg Township Authority says crews are working to fix the issue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating explosion at titanium plant in Berks; nobody hurt
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon. It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m. Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building. No injuries have been...
